Government Restricts Use Of Chinese Parts In Military Drones Citing Security Concerns

The government has taken steps to prohibit domestic military drone manufacturers from using components produced in China, citing concerns over security vulnerabilities.

This development has emerged in recent months as tensions between India and China continue and as India aims to modernise its military with increased use of unmanned aerial platforms.

The decision comes amidst a push for military modernization, encompassing greater utilisation of unmanned quadcopters, long-endurance systems, and other autonomous technologies.

However, officials from the defence and industry sectors, alongside documents reviewed by Reuters, reveal the government’s apprehensions regarding the use of Chinese-made parts in communication functions, cameras, radio transmission, and the operating software of drones.

Leaders cautious of possible intelligence gathering

Sources, including defence and industry insiders, stated that India's leaders are cautious about potential intelligence-gathering risks posed by Chinese components in drones. The defence ministry of India did not respond to inquiries from Reuters.

This measure aligns with the phased import restrictions on surveillance drones imposed by India in 2020. The restriction on using Chinese parts is being implemented through military tenders, as indicated by official documents.

In February and March, meetings discussing drone tenders reportedly disclosed that equipment or subcomponents from "countries sharing land borders with India" would not be accepted for security reasons. This indirect reference was aimed at China. Certain documents also indicated that subsystems from such countries contained "security loopholes" that compromised sensitive military data.

Manufacturing cost to shoot up

Despite the hurdles, India aims to bolster its drone capability as part of its broader military modernisation strategy. However, analysts point out that this restriction raises manufacturing costs for military drones by forcing manufacturers to seek alternatives to Chinese components.

Sameer Joshi, founder of Bengaluru-based NewSpace Research and Technologies, a supplier of small drones for India's military, said 70 per cent of goods in the supply chain were made in China.

"So if I talk to, let's say, a Polish guy, he still has his components which are coming via China," he said.

While India endeavours to develop indigenous drone technology, it currently relies on foreign manufacturers due to technological gaps.

Y. Dilip, the director of the state-run Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), stated that a government-backed initiative aimed at creating a native Medium Altitude Long Endurance unmanned system is facing a delay of a minimum of five years.

Dedicated resources to enhance domestic production: Finance Minister

The platform, called Tapas, has met most requirements but needs further work to fulfil the military's goal of a drone that can reach an operational altitude of 30,000 feet and remain airborne for 24 hours, Dilip said.

"Primarily we were constrained by the engines," he said, with neither those built domestically nor international models available to India up to the job.

In a bid to fill technology gaps, India announced plans to procure 31 MQ-9 drones from the US. However, experts suggest that a comprehensive national strategy is essential to bridge these technology gaps and develop commercially viable products.

Despite the challenges, India is dedicating resources to enhance its domestic defence research and development. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pledged that a quarter of the current year's defence research and development budget would be allocated to private industry. However, experts emphasise that further investment and efforts are needed to create a robust domestic manufacturing ecosystem for military technologies.

The senior defence official said India would need to accept higher costs to boost domestic manufacturing.

"If today I buy equipment from China but I say I want to make it in India, the cost will go up 50 per cent," he said. "We as a nation need to be ready to help the ecosystem build here."

(With Reuters inputs)