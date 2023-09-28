Government Securities, Forex Market To Remain Operational On Thursday, Friday: RBI 

Government securities, foreign exchange, money, and Rupee interest rate derivatives markets will remain open on Thursday and Friday, as per the Reserve Bank of India.

The decision comes in response to the Maharashtra government's declaration of September 29 as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, with the previously declared public holiday for September 28, 2023, being revoked.

Smooth functioning of financial markets

The RBI's rationale behind this move is to ensure the smooth functioning of financial markets and the seamless settlement of transactions, particularly in light of the approaching quarter and half-year ends. As such, they have decided to keep the government securities market, foreign exchange market, money market, and rupee interest rate derivatives market operational on September 29, 2023, in addition to their regular operation on September 28, 2023.

"To ensure smooth functioning of the financial markets and non-disruptive settlement of transactions, especially in view of the quarter-year end, it has been decided, in the public interest, to keep the government securities market, foreign exchange market, money market, and rupee interest rate derivatives market operational on September 29, 2023, in addition to being operational on September 28, 2023," the RBI said in a statement on Wednesday.

The auction of Government of India-dated securities initially scheduled for September 29 will be conducted on September 28, with a settlement also set for September 29. Lastly, the RBI mentioned that the underwriting auction for the sale of government securities will also be held on September 28.

(With PTI Inputs)