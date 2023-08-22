Government To Make Onions Available At Rs 25 Per Kg, Says Piyush Goyal

Onion prices in India: Amid worries around increasing prices of onions, Union Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday that the government will make onions available to consumers at Rs 25 per kg. The move is aimed at keeping the prices of the essential commodity stable. Adding that the government is working on steps that would be beneficial for the customers as well as farmers, Goyal said that the crop would be made available at subsidised rates in areas where the government notices a rise in its prices.

Recently, the retail prices of onions have been increasing, having seen an uptick from Rs 30 per kg a few days ago to Rs 40 per kg now. There are predictions of this figure to increase and reach Rs 60 to Rs 70 per kg by early September, driven by short supply.

On Saturday, as the retail price of the commodity in Delhi reached Rs 37 per kg, the Union Finance Ministry made an unprecedented decision to impose a 40 per cent export duty on the essential commodity to discourage export of the crop’s buffer stock. Centre had been maintaining a buffer stock of 3 lakh tonne of onions previously. However, in view of the rising prices and quick disposal of the crop, it raised the quantum of buffer to 5 lakh metric tonne, tasking the NCCF and NAFED to procure 1 lakh tonne each.

Goyal, on Tuesday, also urged farmers to not worry about the export duty as the Centre has restarted procurement at Rs 2,410 per quintal for its buffer stock. He further asserted that the decision to impose a 40 per cent export duty on onions has been taken to protect the consumers' interest, but that at the same time, the Centre has also decided to purchase additional 2 lakh tonnes of onions from farmers to avoid any panic selling. He also said the government will increase the size of the buffer stock and procure more from farmers if the need arise.

Traders protesting

Meanwhile, the traders in Nashik are refusing to sell their onion stock on retail in an act of protest against the imposition of export duty. Traders association has said that they are ready to extend their strike if the government does not take action to resolve the matter. According to an APMC Pimpalgaon Baswant member, the export duty will lead to each truck being charged Rs 2 lakh for passing the Indian border, a charge that was nil so far.

(With PTI inputs)