Government's New 10-year Bond Plan Pulls Yields Lower

Government bond yields edged lower in the early session on Tuesday as the government's announcement of a new 10-year bond aided sentiment. The major focus was on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision.

The benchmark 7.26 per cent 2033 bond yield was at 7.18 per cent as of 10:00 am, after ending the previous session at 7.19 per cent.

The government will sell bonds amounting to Rs 33,000 crore on Friday, including Rs 14,000 crore worth of a new 10-year paper that will replace the existing benchmark paper in the coming weeks.

"There is some bias for buying as the new 10-year bond has been announced, but after the initial effect, we may see the benchmark back to trade around 7.20 per cent levels as fears of a hawkish central bank are dominating the trading space," a trader with a private bank said.

Monetary policy

The RBI will hold its key interest rate at 6.50 per cent through end-March 2024, as per a Reuters poll of economists, who pushed back their expectations for the first rate cut to the second quarter of 2024 from the first quarter in a June survey.

Even though there are no concerns about a rate change, most market participants are fearing hawkish guidance, which negates the possibility of any large fall in bond yields until the decision, traders said.

Retail inflation in June rose 4.81 per cent, snapping a four-month downward trend, and economists are forecasting readings for July and August to stay in the 6.5 per cent-7 per cent range, way above the RBI's upper tolerance limit.

The 10-year US yield has remained above the 4 per cent mark, with traders awaiting the July inflation print due on Thursday for cues on interest rate trajectory. The Federal Reserve has raised rates by 525 basis points since March 2022, while the odds of a September hike stand at around 14 per cent.

Five states aim to raise Rs 5,250 crore through the sale of bonds later in the day.

(With Reuters inputs)