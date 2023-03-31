Govt Hikes Interest Rates On Various Small Saving Schemes For First Quarter Of FY 2023-24

The Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance, GOI, on Friday, raised the rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2023-24 starting from 1st April 2023 and ending on 30th June 2023. The revision in interest rates comes in line with the firming of interest rates in the economy.

According to the ministry, the highest increase in the interest rate was seen in the National Savings Certificate (NSC) scheme which will now see 7.7% instead of 7%. The interest rate for the girl child saving scheme Sukanya Samriddhi in the Post Office Department has been pegged to 8% from 7.6%.

The account holders in the Post Office should also note that a one-year term deposit would now give back 6.8 per cent interest (earlier 6.6%), two year-term deposit would fetch 6.9 per cent (up from 6.8 per cent), and five years deposit would earn 7.5% (up from 7%).

Big relief to Kisan Vikas Patra scheme holders

The government has also pegged the interest rate for Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) scheme holders from 7.2% to 7.5%. With the revision, the interest rate of the KVP scheme jumps by 0.4%. According to the official notification, KVP will now also mature in 115 months, instead of 120 months.

The employees who invest in the Public Provident Fund (PPF) should also note that there has been no change in interest rate. The Reserve Bank since May has raised the benchmark lending rate by 2.5 per cent to 6.5 per cent, prompting banks to raise interest rates on deposits as well.

The RBI raised the repo rate or short-term lending rate by 25 basis points last month. This was the sixth consecutive rate hike after a 40 basis points increase in May and 50 basis points hike each in June, August and September. In all, the RBI has raised the benchmark rate by 2.5 per cent since May last year.

