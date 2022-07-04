Govt To Review Fuel Exports, Windfall Tax On Crude, Based On Forex Rate Every 2 Weeks

The Centre on Monday revealed that it will review the recently introduced windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil and fuel exports every two weeks based on foreign currency rates and international oil prices. However, no levels have been fixed for its recall.

While considering the international oil rate currently, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said that the USD 40 per barrel level of oil prices being talked about for a rollback of the levy is unrealistic.

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj further said that the review is based on the premise that if crude prices fall, then windfall gains will cease and new taxes would be rolled back. “There is a way we will monitor it every two weeks, depending on the foreign currency rates and depending on where the international prices are,” Tarun Bajaj added.

No cap decided for review of the windfall tax: CBIC Chairman Vivek Johri

When asked about the level for reviewing the windfall tax, CBIC Chairman Vivek Johri said that there was no cap decided for review of the windfall tax. He said, “The rates will be reviewed every 15 days depending on how the prices of crude and refined products behave in the international market.”

Meanwhile, the government has also framed new rules requiring oil companies exporting petrol to sell in the domestic market, the equivalent of 50% of the amount sold to overseas customers, for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2023.

This requirement has been put at 30% of the diesel exported. These restrictions on export are also aimed at shoring up domestic supplies at petrol pumps. However, some of these petrol pumps had dried up in states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat as private refiners preferred exporting fuel to selling locally.