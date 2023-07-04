Green Chilli Prices Soar To Rs 400 Kg Adding To Hardships For Traders Consumers

Vegetable prices have soared in certain parts of the country, including West Bengal, Delhi-NCR and so on. Price of green chillies and ginger have surged to as high as Rs 400 per kg. A significant drop in the arrival of chillies in Chennai has resulted in prices soaring to Rs 350 per kg. The low supply of green chillies has created a surge in demand, leading to the price hike.

Other vegetables have also experienced a price rise, ranging from 30 per cent to 50 per cent. In addition to chillies and ginger, green peas have also become expensive, retailing at around Rs 280 per kg. However, the demand for green peas remains relatively low.

What traders have to say

"Traders in vegetable markets are facing significant losses due to the adverse conditions," said Javed Ali, member of Okhla Mandi Samiti. "Heavy rainfall has caused the entire stock of vegetables to spoil in various locations. Delays in transportation from hilly areas in the north have further compounded the problem. As a result, the demands from hotels and other establishments have decreased significantly," he added.

According to Kamal Dey, the president of the West Bengal Vendors Association, the price surge can be attributed to extreme heat and insufficient rainfall, leading to crop shortages. Dey expressed hope that prices would stabilise within two weeks as monsoon rains are expected to revive the vegetation.



Chillies price surged to Rs 400 per Kg

Experts anticipate that new crops will reach the markets within the next 10-14 days, which could alleviate the situation to some extent. However, the sharp increase in vegetable prices has put additional strain on household budgets and may impact the Reserve Bank of India's plans for interest rate cuts if inflation surpasses the targeted level of around 4 per cent.

Acknowledging the severity of the issue, the West Bengal government has directed its retailing network, Sufal Bangla, to provide vegetables at fair prices in the city. Sufal Bangla has been selling tomatoes for Rs 115 per kg and green chillies for Rs 240 per kg.

Farmers in Andhra Pradesh, a major supplier of chillies, shifted to other crops due to poor prices in the last harvest. Consequently, the chillies arriving in Chennai primarily come from Karnataka, further impacting the supply and prices.

The uncertainty surrounding vegetable supplies has left retailers at the mercy of the weather, and their earnings have plummeted. As consumers grapple with the rising vegetable prices, the government and traders are hopeful that the situation will improve as monsoon rains continue, and new crops reach the markets.