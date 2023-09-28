GreenCell Mobility Secures Green Financing Deal With Standard Chartered Bank

GreenCell Mobility has recently secured a green financing agreement with Standard Chartered Bank for its Surat E-Mobility project, valued at Rs 125 crore. This project, based in Gujarat, involves the deployment of 150 electric buses and has the goal of reducing 1 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions during its operational lifetime.

Devndra Chawla, CEO and Managing Director, GreenCell Mobility, expressed enthusiasm for this green loan from Standard Chartered Bank, emphasising its significance in advancing India's electric transportation sector. GreenCell Mobility believes that this marks the first-ever green loan project finance arrangement for an e-mobility initiative in India and globally by Standard Chartered Bank.

Alper Kilic, Global Head of Project & Export Finance, Standard Chartered Bank, shared his delight in supporting GreenCell Mobility with this pioneering financing endeavour, highlighting the bank's commitment to mobilise $300 billion in green and transition finance by 2030.

The project finance facility will fund the acquisition, operation, and maintenance of 9-meter-long fully-built pure AC electric buses under a gross cost contract basis, in accordance with the FAME II Scheme. These buses, operated through a 10-year concession agreement with the Surat Municipal Corporation, will serve the city of Surat, featuring a fixed per-kilometer fee structure that mitigates traffic-related risks.

(With PTI Inputs)