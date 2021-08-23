Grofers Announces Online Grocery Delivery In 10 Mins In 10 Cities; Check Full List Here

Online grocery delivery service Grofers on Tuesday, August 17 said it has started a 10-minutes grocery delivery service in 10 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Jaipur. Grofers added that as it signs up more partners and keeps building its network, it is "confident" of under 10 minutes delivery for the majority of the customers within the next 45 days.

"Today, we launched our 10th city with the promise to deliver groceries within minutes to your doorstep. While our average delivery times are still hovering around the 15-minute mark, our eventual vision is to be below 10 minutes for every customer in India," Grofers stated in a blog post.

The SoftBank-backed company Grofers said customers can now order over 7,000 items of everyday essentials in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Lucknow.

Grofers competes against online giants like Amazon, Flipkart, Alibaba- backed BigBasket, and Mukesh Ambani's JioMart.

Grofers CEO Albinder Dhindsa shares his vision

Grofers founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa took this Twitter handle and shared his vision for the E-Commerce website.

"Our next goal is to bring the delivery time to below 10 mins for the majority of our customers within the next 45 days. If we don't serve your area yet, we will be there very soon," he said.

We are now delivering groceries in 10 minutes in 10 cities. 🚀



Our next goal is to bring the delivery time to below 10 mins for the majority of our customers within the next 45 days.⌛️



If we don't serve your area yet, we will be there very soon. ✅https://t.co/GiRhP4sIef — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) August 17, 2021

Grofers co-founder Saurabh Kumar in June this year had decided to step down and he left the company after 8 years. CEO Albinder Dhindsa said that Saurabh Kumar will continue as a Board member and shareholder in the online grocery delivery platform.

E-grocery has been one of the fastest-growing segments in the consumer e-commerce space and its growth has been propelled further with India's rising digital penetration. The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated e-commerce adoption as consumers seek the convenience of ordering quality groceries delivered safely at their doorsteps.

As per PTI, the Competition Commission of India had approved online food delivery platform Zomato's proposed purchase of a 9.3 percent stake in Grofers last week. Zomato, last month, had said it has invested USD 100 million (around Rs 745 crore) for acquiring a minority stake in Grofers as the company looks to have more exposure to the online grocery segment.

