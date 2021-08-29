Grofers CEO Dhindsa Issues Clarification After Receiving Backlash On 10-minute Deliveries

After facing severe criticism over its 10-minute grocery delivery service, Grofers founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa explained the overall process and clarified the company's real motto. Earlier, the grocery delivery platform was flayed with allegations of exploiting the workforce under the new initiative.

Grofers founder speaks on 10-minute delivery scheme

Taking to Twitter, Grofers founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa expressed his disappointment after receiving criticism over the innovative approach of the company. He clarified the scheme's stand after the allegations were made against the company. Issuing a statement, he said, "I want to chime in about the hate we are getting for delivering groceries in 10 minutes..."

According to the statement released by Dhindsa on Twitter, Grofers has partnered with stores located within 2 kilometres of the customers which will help in providing the orders within 10-15 minutes. He further said that its in-store planning and tech have now developed to a great extent and have the capability of packing most of the orders under 2.5 minutes.

Albinder Dhindsa also highlighted that the riders are not (dis)incentivized to deliver orders quickly.

I want to chime in about the hate we are getting for delivering groceries in 10 minutes... pic.twitter.com/RNhFvd6ojV — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) August 28, 2021

He also informed about reporting zero rider accidents in the past 2 months since the launch of the 10-minute grocery delivery service.

CEO Albinder Dhindsa also spoke about the company's credibility and said that Grofers is among one of the companies which are built by creating large swathes of employment and generates a tremendous amount of value for all stakeholders.

Grofers 10-minute grocery deliveries

Earlier, on August 17, Tuesday, Grofers announced the launching of its 10-minutes grocery delivery service in ten cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Lucknow. Grofers owner Albinder Dhindsa took to Twitter and shared his vision for the website. He stated that the company now looks forward to bring down the delivery time below 10 minutes within the next 45 days.

However, the newly-launched scheme faced criticism for exploiting its employees and forcing them to break traffic rules for delivering groceries within 10 minutes.

Currently, Grofers competes against online giants like Amazon, Flipkart, Alibaba- backed BigBasket, and Mukesh Ambani's JioMart.

(Image Credits: @Albinder/Twitter/PTI)