Gross Leasing Of Industrial-warehousing Spaces Fell 12% In April-June: Colliers

Leasing of Industrial & warehousing spaces fell 12 per cent year-on-year during April-June and stood at 40 lakh square feet area across five major cities on the back of lower demand in Delhi-NCR and Chennai, as per Colliers data.

Real estate consultant Colliers India released its India industrial and warehousing market snapshot for the quarter ending June. The data showed gross leasing in the quarter across five cities declining 44 per cent from the year-ago period.

City-wise demand

Leasing of industrial and warehouse space in the Pune region advanced 15 per cent and stood at 10 lakh square feet, according to the data.

Demand in Mumbai grew by 12 per cent to 9 lakh square feet in the second quarter of this calendar year. Leasing in Bengaluru grew 17 per cent to 7 lakh square feet in the first quarter. Demand remained muted in Chennai and the Delhi-NCR region.

The absorption of industrial and warehousing space in Delhi-NCR declined significantly by 49 per cent to 7 lakh square feet. Demand in Chennai stood at 7 lakh square feet, declining by 28 per cent during the same period.

The demand was primarily driven by third-party logistics (3PL) players, which accounted for 29 per cent of the total leasing. Engineering and e-commerce companies accounted for 14 per cent each of the total leasing across five cities. New supply fell 11 per cent to 49 lakh square feet year-on-year.

The highest new supply was in Delhi-NCR at 26 lakh square feet, followed by 6 lakh square feet each in Bengaluru and Pune. The fresh supply in Chennai stood at 7 lakh square feet and in Mumbai at 4 lakh square feet.