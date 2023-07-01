GST Collection Rise By 12% Annually In June, Touches Rs 1.61 Lakh Crore

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections rose nearly 12 per cent annually to Rs 1.61 lakh core ($19.61 billion) in June, a government statement showed on Saturday.

The government collected Rs 1.45 lakh crore as GST in June 2022 and a record Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April 2023. It expects to garner Rs 9.56 lakh crore through GST in the current fiscal year that ends in March 2024.

The western state of Maharashtra clocked a 17 per cent year-on-year growth in tax receipts to Rs 26,000 crore in June - the highest for any state - while the southern states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu recorded increases of 27 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively.

The monthly GST collected has topped the Rs 1.5 lakh crore mark for the seventh time since the new tax regime was introduced in 2017. India's nominal growth is estimated to be 10.5 per cent in the current fiscal year.

"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of June 2023 is Rs 1,61,497 crore of which Central GST is Rs 31,013 crore, State GST is Rs 38,292 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 80,292 crore (including Rs 39,035 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 11,900 crore (including Rs 1,028 crore collected on import of goods)," the statement from Finance Ministry said.

The revenues for June 2023 are 12 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 18 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

The gross GST collection has crossed Rs 1.60 lakh crore mark for the fourth time since the roll-out of the indirect tax regime six years ago on July 1, 2017.

The average monthly gross GST collection for the first (April-June) quarter of the 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 are Rs 1.10 lakh crore, Rs 1.51 lakh crore and Rs 1.69 lakh crore, respectively, the Finance Ministry said in a statement. The revenues had touched a record high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April. In May, it was Rs 1.57 lakh crore.

(With Agency Inputs)