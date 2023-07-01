GST Collections Remaining Over 1.6 Lakh Crore New Normal, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Monthly GST collections remaining over 1.6 lakh crore is a new normal, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday in an address on the occasion of six years of GST. Collections grew around 12 per cent annually to Rs 1.61 lakh core in June according to a government statement on Saturday.

Sitharaman said that the introduction of GST has reduced taxes on goods and encouraged their better movement across the country. "Tax on tax coming down and reduction in the taxation has benefited common people," she said.

The goverment's GST collections were Rs 1.45 lakh crore in June 2022 and recorded Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April 2023. The government expects collections amounting to Rs 9.56 lakh crore through GST in the current fiscal year.

"The gross GST revenue collected in June 2023 is Rs 1,61,497 crore of which Central GST is Rs 31,013 crore, State GST is Rs 38,292 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 80,292 crore (including Rs 39,035 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 11,900 crore (including Rs 1,028 crore collected on import of goods)," said the statement from Finance Ministry.

Vivek Johri, Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said that CBIC has been pushing for transparency and accountability and that the total taxpayer base has risen to 1.4 crore.

"We have launched a successful campaign to act on fake GST and busted 304 entities in the process. I warn those indulging in fake ITC that we will come for them," he said, talking about fake GST.