GST Council Agrees To Levy 28% Tax On Online Gaming, Exempts Tax On Cancer Drug

The GST Council on Tuesday agreed to levy a 28 per cent tax on online gaming, casinos and horse racing and the tax would be levied on full face value. Ahead of the meeting finance ministers of various states asked for a higher tax rate of 28 per cent posing a challenge for a category of gaming startups in India.

West Bengal finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the Council has also approved the exemption of GST on import of cancer drug Dinutuximab, and Food for Special Medical Purposes (FSMP) used in the treatment of rare diseases.

"GST Council has decided that online gaming, casinos and horse racing will be taxed at 28 per cent at entry point on full face value of bets," she told reporters.

The minister said that changes will be made in the GST law to state that these three supplies are not actionable claims, like that of lottery and betting.

"The implementation of a 28 per cent tax rate will bring significant challenges to the gaming industry. This higher tax burden will impact companies' cash flows, limiting their ability to invest in innovation, research, and business expansion. There is a fine line between skill-based games and casinos/betting apps, and they must not be treated the same way; a levy of an 18 per cent tax rate would have been helpful for the gaming industry," said Aaditya Shah, COO, IndiaPlays, an online gaming platform.

"Introducing a 28 per cent tax rate not only hampers online gaming platforms' capacity to develop new games and technologies but also undermines their competitiveness in the market. Moreover, the constrained financial resources hinder their ability to enter new markets and reach a wider customer base," Shah added.

Sudhir Mungantiwar, Maharashtra forest cultural and fisheries minister, said the council has decided to do away with the distinction of game of skill and chance in case of online gaming.

28 per cent tax would be levied on the full face value of bets, Mungantiwar said.

Mungantiwar further said that the council has also approved setting up of appellate tribunals.

(With PTI inputs)

