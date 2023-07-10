GST Council Likely To Exempt Cancer Drug Dinutuximab From Tax Ambit

The 50th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting, scheduled to take place on July 11th, 2023, is likely to bring relief to cancer patients by exempting the cancer drug Dinutuximab from the purview of tax. In a significant move aimed at making cancer treatment more affordable, the council is likely to grant full exemption from the GST net to Dinutuximab, which is currently subject to 12 per cent tax rate.

Tax experts appreciated the proposal. "The GST exemption for the cancer drug Dinutuximab is a welcome step for patients. This exemption will reduce the cost of treatment and make it more affordable. The decision is expected to alleviate the financial burden on individuals requiring this vital cancer medicine," Kishore Kumar, GST expert at tax consultancy firm Taxmann told Republic.

"The inclusion of cancer treatments in the tax-free category will not only benefit patients, but also strengthen the healthcare industry as a whole. By alleviating the financial burden, patients can access the finest available treatments without compromising their therapy or seeking subpar alternatives, " Ashish Aggarwal, MD, Acube Ventures said.

Moreover, indications suggest that the import of medicines and specialised medical food for personal and medical centre use may be exempted from the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST). Such a decision would facilitate the accessibility of imported medical products and contribute to the overall improvement of healthcare services.

While officials have indicated that major modifications to the GST rates and slabs are unlikely at this time, they reiterated that changes and reviews would continue to be made as necessary. The GST Council remains committed to dispelling confusion and ensuring a stable and effective tax system.

Other expectations from 50th GST Council meet

The GST Council will also address the issue of taxation on food and beverages served in multiplexes. A decision on the applicability of GST for these items will be made during the meeting. This move aims to clarify the tax implications surrounding food and beverages served in cinema halls and multiplexes.

Furthermore, the council is set to provide a clear definition of utility vehicles, which will determine the imposition of 22 per cent cess. This step will ensure clarity on the tax rate applicable to such vehicles, benefiting consumers and manufacturers.

In other discussions, the council will consider exempting satellite launch services provided by private entities from GST.

The 50th GST Council meeting, to be held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, is expected to mark progress in various tax-related matters, including the GST Appellate Tribunal. Industrialists have also appealed to the central government to adopt temporary provisions for taxpayer appeals by accepting partial amounts.