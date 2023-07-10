GST Council To Address Suppliers On TCS Liability On ONDC

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is preparing to address the issue of suppliers' tax collected at source (TCS) liability at the Open Network Digital Commerce (ONDC) on July 11.

With multiple operators involved in transactions on the open and interoperable network, there is confusion regarding who should be responsible for TCS compliance under GST laws.

GST Council on TCS Liability Details

The Law Committee, which consists of tax officers from the Centre and states, has recommended that in cases where multiple ecommerce operators (ECOs) participate in a single transaction through the ECO platform, TCS compliance should be handled by the supplier-side, who ultimately releases payment to the supplier.

"It is expected that in this council meeting they are likely to clarify that the person who is finally liable to make the payment to the supplier is the person who is required to deduct this TCS. So it is more clarificatory in nature than a development," Kishore Kumar, Indirect Tax Lead at Taxmann told Republic. They are likely to clarify a lot of issues related to TCS, he added.

The ONDC operates in two models: the inventory model and the marketplace model. While the TCS deduction process is clear in the inventory model, the marketplace model involving two intermediaries has led to uncertainty.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has sought clarity from the GST Council on whether the buyer or the seller should deduct the TCS on ONDC. According to sources, the seller would be required to deduct the TCS while making payment to the supplier in this case.

The GST Council had waived the mandatory registration for suppliers last year, to ecommerce platforms in case of supplies within states, provided that annual turnover is less than INR 40 Lakh in the case of goods and INR 20 Lakh incase of services, which is the standard GST registration threshold. This provision is likely to come in effect from October 1.

ONDC, launched in 2022, has expanded to more than 235 cities in India and currently has over 40,000 sellers, with a significant presence of nearly 18,000 operator in five major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.