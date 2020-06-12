GST Council Waives Late Fee For Delay In Filing Of GSTR-3B Returns For July 2017-Jan 2020

After chairing the 40th GST Council Meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Friday, has announced that there will be 'no late fees' will be levied on taxpayers filing returns for the period between July 2017 to January 2020, with no tax liabilities. She also capped the late fee for the non-filing of monthly GST sales for the same period at Rs 500. The GST council will once again meet in July to discuss compensation cess.

'Next GST Council meeting to discuss late fee waiver for August 2017 - January 2020': CBIC

Here are the key announcements

For the period from July 2017 to January 2020, which is prior to the COVID period, a lot of return filing has been pending. For all those who have no tax liabilities but who have not filed their returns between July 2017-January 2020 there will be zero late fees.

No late fees to be levied on registered entities with no tax liabilities, for GST return filing between July 2017 and January 2020

Maximum late fee for non-filing of monthly GST sales return for July 2017 to January 2020 capped at Rs 500

For small taxpayers with turnover up to Rs 5 crore, the rate of interest for late filing for Feb, Mar and April 2020 is reduced from 18% to 9% per annum. This is applicable to returns filed beyond July 6, 2020 and that is only till Sept 30

In July, there shall be a meeting to discuss exclusively on agenda point, that is, compensation cess to be given to states

Congress' rebel MLA Aditi Singh quits party's 'WhatsApp groups', hinting at resignation

CBIC discusses late fee waiver

On June 2, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) had announced that it will take up in the next GST Council meeting the issue of waiver in the GST Council. The government had taken notice of the tweets on the issue of "waiver of the late fee applicable on non-filing of GSTR 3B returns. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has already announced the extension of GST returns of February, March, April and May 2020 till June due to the COVID-19 crisis and no late fee will be charged for this period, as per the press note.

"In GST, all decisions are taken by the Centre and the States with the approval of the GST Council. It would not be possible or desirable for the Central Government to unilaterally take a view on this and therefore, the trade is informed that the issue of late fee would be taken up for discussion in next GST Council meeting," the press note read.

India's fundamentals demand much better rating: CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian

Rupee tanks 31 paise, slips below 76 per dollar level in early trade