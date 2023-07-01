GST Has Transformed The Way Real Estate Business Is Conducted In India: Realtors

Today marks the sixth year since GST was introduced. There has been a massive change in the industry post the implementation of the Goods and Service Tax. All sectors of the economy have changed in the way businesses are conducted.

"Initially, the GST had led to some disruption. Still, the government has taken proactive measures to ensure ease of doing business, including online tax filing systems and extensive guidance, facilitating a smoother transition and minimising challenges," Manoj Gaur, CMD, Gaurs Group and Chairman, CREDAI National told Republic.

Real estate has been a booming sector in India during the pre-as well as post-pandemic times. Real estate prices in top cities of the country have increased by 8 per cent annually because of the strong demand and consistent launches by developers, a report by the Indian Brand Equity Foundation revealed.

According to experts, the uniform methods of accounting and taxation under the GST have brought more order and discipline. As a result, construction costs have come down, lowering property prices and making homes affordable for buyers.

“GST has altered market dynamics and changed the business environment. Through the integration of fragmented markets and the elimination of cascading taxes to a larger extent, competitiveness grew and costs were optimised," Venkat K. Narayana, CEO, Prestige Group told Republic.

"GST implementation forced unorganised players to get themselves organised and become tax compliant. There is constant review of the system by the GST council and sincere efforts are made to remove bottlenecks, thereby ensuring ease of business," a spokesperson from Veegaland Homes who wished not to be named told Republic.

How has the introduction of GST impacted developers and projects?

When it comes to home buyers, the applicable rate of GST initially was between 8 to 12 per cent, which was based on the type of property. This was later reduced on account of the low demand for the under-construction properties. The government reduced the applicable rates of GST to boost property demand among home buyers. Affordable housing has emerged as a key measure to benefit buyers. Properties under the scheme are taxed at 1 per cent and for non-affordable housing it is 5 per cent.

With GST, the construction cost spent by the developer has been reduced significantly as they don't have to pay multiple taxes. For instance, the cost of raw materials earlier was under different tax structures. Cement was taxed in the range of 27-31 per cent, which has now been regularised at 18 per cent. This helps the developers and other stakeholders reduce the manufacturing cost. Further, the input tax credit facilitates smooth operations, helping developers see improved margins.

Is scope for improvement?

Although the tax system has been more defined and robust, there have been instances of complications. Developers faced difficulty calculating the input tax credits. This further delays the benefits that a particular buyer is entitled to. In many cases, it has been reported that the input tax credit was passed to the beneficiaries only in the final cases.

By definition, an ‘Input Tax Credit’ or ‘ITC’ means the Goods and Services Tax (GST) paid by a taxable person on any purchase of goods and/or services that are used or will be used for business. According to experts, ITC value can be reduced from the GST payable on the sales by the taxable person only after fulfilling some conditions.

Logistical services also remain a major hindrance to the developers as the prices of petrol and diesel are still not under GST. This also affects the homebuyers as well as the developers who are trying hard to maintain the demand and supply ratio. Another apprehension that the developers have faced is the purchasing of expensive software that aids the GST filing process.