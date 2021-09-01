GST Revenue For August Witnesses 30% Spike Over Last Year, Rs 1.12 Lakh Crore Collected

The Ministry of Finance on Wednesday informed that the gross GST collections for the month of August remained over Rs 1.12 lakh crore, which is a 30% jump in the collection on a year-on-year basis. Notably, this is for the second time in a row that Goods and Services Tax has remained over the one lakh crore mark. In July 2021, the GST revenue was more than Rs 1.16 lakh crore.

"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of August 2021 is ₹ 1,12,020 crore," the government informing adding that of which, Rs 20,522 crore is CGST, Rs 26,605 crore is SGST, Rs 56,247 crore (including Rs 26,884 crore collected on import of goods) is IGST and Rs 8,646 crore (including Rs 646 crore collected on import of goods) is Cess.

The Centre informed that the government settled Rs 23, 043 crore to CGT and Rs 19,139 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. "In addition, Centre has also settled Rs 24,000 crore as IGST ad-hoc settlement in the ratio of 50:50 between Centre and States/UTs," the government said.

The GST revenue for August is 30% higher than the collections from a year ago. In August 2021, the domestic transaction revenues were 27% higher than the collections from these sources during the same month last year. The revenue for August 2021 is also 14% higher than collections in August 2019 when the revenue was Rs 98,202 crore.

After crossing the Rs 1 lakh crore mark for nine months at a stretch, the GST collection dropped below Rs 1 lakh crore in June this year owing to the second wave of novel coronavirus infection. With declining cases, GST revenue for July and August again crossed Rs 1 lakh crore, an indication that the economy is recovering.

"Coupled with economic growth, anti-evasion activities, especially action against fake billers have also been contributing to the enhanced GST collections. The robust GST revenues are likely to continue in the coming months too," the released added.

India's GDP grows at 20.1% in April-June 2021

Another sign of a recovering economy, India's GDP grew at an impressive pace of 20.1% in the April-June 2021 quarter, according to data released by the NSO (National Statistical Office). The GDP had slumped by 24.4% during the same period last year.