Gulf Stock Markets Extend Losses On Bleak Economic Forecast

Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Thursday extending losses from the previous session after a weak economic forecast about the region.

Economic growth in five countries in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is forecast to be even weaker than expected three months earlier on lower prices of oil, the region's main export, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Only Bahrain's growth rate was upgraded to 3 per cent from 2.7 per cent in the previous poll. Average growth across the six GCC economies is forecast to be 1.5 per cent this year, slightly more than half the 2.8 per cent forecast in April.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index eased 0.1 per cent, hit by a 0.4 per cent fall in oil giant Saudi Aramco, while Advanced Petrochemical Co declined 0.9 per cent after reporting a fall in quarterly profit.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets

Oil prices were little changed as a lower-than-expected drop in US crude inventories and a potentially weaker demand outlook kept investors cautious.

Dubai's main share index fell 0.1 per cent, on course to extend losses from the previous session when it snapped eight sessions of gains, weighed down by a 0.7 per cent decrease in Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.

In Abu Dhabi, the index lost 0.3 per cent, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank falling 0.6 per cent ahead of its earnings announcement.

Separately, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey inked on Wednesday several deals estimated to be worth $50.7 billion during a visit by President Tayyip Erdogan to Abu Dhabi as he toured wealthy Gulf Arab nations for investment and funds.

The Qatari benchmark, however, bucked the trend to trade 0.6 per cent higher.