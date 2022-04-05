Hariom Pipe Industries IPO: Bidding Closes Today, IPO Subscribed 4.15 Times

The initial public offering (IPO) of Hariom Pipe Industries will close for subscription on April 5, 2022. The IPO that opened on March 30 was subscribed 4.15 times as on Tuesday morning, the final day of bidding. The company is aiming to sell 85 lakh shares to raise capital of Rs 130.05 crore and has so far received bids for 3.52 crore equity shares as per BSE data.

The company has received over 4 times the 85 lakh units put on offer. The issue for subscriptions will close today and investors are advised to make offers before the market closes. The Hariom IPO allotment will be announced on April 8, 2022, and investors can check the allotment status online.

Hariom Pipe Industries IPO

Hariom Pipe Industries, an integrated manufacturer of steel products and pipes issued its IPO to take up Rs 130 crore at the upper price band of its offering. The offering has a price band fixed at Rs 144-153 per equity share. The IPO received a strong response from investors with Qualified institutional buyers leading the bidding by subscribing their portion 9.3 times. Meanwhile, the portion kept aside for retail investors was subscribed 8.46 times and that of non-institutional investors was subscribed 2.59 times.

According to reports, the IPO lot size for Hariom Pipe Industries is 98 shares with the maximum number of lots an investor can apply going up to 13. Hariom Pipe in FY21 recorded a 91.5 per cent growth in profit compared to the previous year. It marked a 58 per cent rise in revenue at Rs 254.13 crore.

How to check IPO allotment status online

The allotment status can be checked by investors online through the BSE website:

You can check in to https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx click on ‘Equity’

Under ‘Issue Name’ select Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd

After applying for the shares, enter the Application number received

Enter the PAN number and click on ‘I’m not a robot’

Click on ‘Search’

The allotment status will be shown on your screen

Alternate options to check:

You can also go to the direct link of Link Intime's website — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check Hariom Pipe Industries IPO allotment status online by entering the PAN details.

Image: PTI/Unsplash