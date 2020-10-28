Harley Davidson Ties Up With Hero MotoCorp; Willl Sell, Develop & Service Bikes In India

India's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday announced a wide-ranging partnership for the Indian market with the iconic American motorcycle maker Harley Davidson. This development comes days after Harley Davidson discontinued its manufacturing operations in India due to its failed efforts to gain a foothold in the world's biggest motorcycle market.

Hero MotoCorp will develop, sell and service Harley motorcycles in the country, under a mutual distribution and licensing agreement between the two companies. As per a joint statement, Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and sell parts and accessories and general merchandise riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero’s existing dealership network in India.

“As part of a licensing agreement, Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name," the statement read.

The statement added that the arrangement is mutually beneficial for both companies and riders in India, as it brings together the iconic Harley-Davidson brand with the strong distribution network and customer service of Hero MotoCorp.

In recent months, Harley Davidson moved its manufacturing plants to more economical locations across the country following the advice of its executives that moving to cheaper locations will help in reducing the manufacturing cost as well. But, the motorbike manufacturer did not yield the desired results.

Harley Davidson shuts its plant in Bawal, Haryana

Harley Davidson announced its move to exit the world's biggest motorcycle market on Thursday. According to reports by a news agency, growth in the domestic sales in India has slowed down and over 18 per cent decline has been witnessed in the sales of cars and motorbikes. The US motorcycle company which entered India in 2010 had 25 outlets in India. It only managed to sell over 25,000 units. Amid COVID-19, Harley Davidson had reported a decline of approximately 64 per cent in its sales volume.

