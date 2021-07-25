Harsh Goenka Says 'wife' Came From 'wildlife'; Gets Slammed By Netizens For Sexist Thought

Extremely active on the microblogging site Twitter, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka on Friday dropped a sexist tweet that took Twitteratis by surprise. In the tweet, he narrated a conversation he purportedly had with Swami Harshananda, in which he asked him about the origin of the word 'wife'. Harshanand, as per Goenka, replied that the word 'wife' originated by taking the first two and last two alphabets from 'wildlife'. Goenka said that it was a 'Guru Purnima' advice.

I asked Swami Harshanand, “Where did the word ‘wife’ come from?”

He replied, “It is derived by taking the first two and last two alphabets from ‘WILDLIFE’.#gurupoornima advice — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 23, 2021

Whether the conversation actually happened or was just a creation of Harsh Goenka, we don't know, but it was not taken in good faith by the Twitterati, and he found himself at the receiving end of a lot of backlash. While a few outrightly questioned his intention and called him names, many retaliated to his joke with a similar one on husbands. Some even sought Harsh Goenka's wife's reaction to his posting such 'objectionable' tweets on the microblogging site.

Here's how they reacted

And the word husband is either Hasna band or hus bend. — Manika Phal (@PhalManika) July 24, 2021

Then what about your mother's ( Your father's wife)?

That's means your mother or MAA also come from WILDLIFE?

And what is your EXISTANCE on this earth?

Are you wild? — उतपल दास (@DasUtpal72) July 23, 2021

You are receiving very bad WhatsApp forward these days. Thou shall change your source. — Vikrant ~ विक्रांत (@vikrantkumar) July 24, 2021

Apni Amma ke bare me yahi khayal rakhte ho saab?? Wo bhi to apke pujja pitaji ki Wife thi na!! God bless that mother 🙏🙏 — सचिन.... (@Sachinkumar1308) July 24, 2021

someone make some arrangement to bring Mrs. Goenka on twitter.😂@hvgoenka — Tanuj Bhala (@tanuj_009) July 23, 2021

Hahaha Sir,hope he also adviced you that after your wife reads this n you meet her , make sure you are wearing a helmet. — Narayan Mahadevan (@tmnarayan) July 23, 2021