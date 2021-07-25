Last Updated:

Harsh Goenka Says 'wife' Came From 'wildlife'; Gets Slammed By Netizens For Sexist Thought

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka on Friday dropped a sexist tweet that did not go down well with the Twitterati and he faced a lot of backlash.

Harsh Goenka

Extremely active on the microblogging site Twitter, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka on Friday dropped a sexist tweet that took Twitteratis by surprise. In the tweet, he narrated a conversation he purportedly had with Swami Harshananda, in which he asked him about the origin of the word 'wife'. Harshanand, as per Goenka, replied that the word 'wife' originated by taking the first two and last two alphabets from 'wildlife'. Goenka said that it was a 'Guru Purnima' advice. 

Whether the conversation actually happened or was just a creation of Harsh Goenka, we don't know, but it was not taken in good faith by the Twitterati, and he found himself at the receiving end of a lot of backlash. While a few outrightly questioned his intention and called him names, many retaliated to his joke with a similar one on husbands. Some even sought Harsh Goenka's wife's reaction to his posting such 'objectionable' tweets on the microblogging site. 

Here's how they reacted

 

