Has GST Shaped The Textile Industry Over Last 6 Years? 'Yes' Say Garment-makers

July 1 marks the sixth anniversary of the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. Since its introduction, this significant reform has had a profound impact on the country's textile and garment industry, revolutionising business operations and driving transformative changes across all sectors of the economy.

"Businesses have benefited from simplified tax structures, cross-utilisation of credits, automated compliance, and increased competitiveness. Consumers have experienced reduced prices, wider availability of goods and services, and greater transparency in taxation," Kishore kumar, GST expert told Republic.

The textile and garment industry bid farewell to the complexities of multiple indirect taxes with the introduction of GST. The replacement of various taxes with a single comprehensive tax has reduced the overall tax burden and eliminated the cascading effect of taxes, promoting operational efficiency and relieving the financial strain on businesses.

"The introduction of GST in the garment industry resulted in initial difficulties for exporters. While they could claim a 5 per cent tax credit on raw materials, the elimination of sales tax and excise led to a reduction in duty drawback. This increased costs for exporters, but over time, the market and industry have adapted by adjusting profits and finding cost-saving measures," Rajeev Bansal, CEO of Celestial Lifestyle & National Vice President, IIA explained.

One of the significant advantages brought about by GST is the concept of an Input Tax Credit (ITC). Manufacturers in the textile and garment industry can claim credit for taxes paid on inputs used in the manufacturing process. By offsetting the tax paid on raw materials, machinery, and other inputs against their final tax liability, manufacturers have been able to reduce the overall cost of production, benefiting the industry as a whole.

Another key impact of GST is the rationalisation of supply chains. Previously, manufacturers had to set up warehouses in different states to avoid inter-state taxes. However, with the introduction of GST, a centralised warehouse can now serve multiple states, resulting in substantial cost savings and improved efficiency in logistics.

Implementation of the Goods and Sales Tax has transformed how the garment industry functions, claim manufacturers.

While the transition to GST initially posed challenges for small businesses in the textile and garment industry due to increased compliance requirements, the government has taken steps to ease their burden. Measures such as the composition scheme for small businesses with a turnover below a certain threshold have been introduced to support their growth and sustainability within the industry. Bansal highlighted the GST non-deposit issue faced by industries, including textiles.

"Government action is needed to address the problem of sellers not depositing GST despite collecting it from buyers, which hampers honest purchasers from claiming tax credits. Simplifying the audit structure would benefit small manufacturers and traders struggling with complex procedures," Bansal said.

GST has played a pivotal role in enhancing the export competitiveness of Indian textile and garment products. By simplifying export procedures and providing tax benefits and refunds on exports, GST has made these products more competitive in the global market. This has resulted in increased export growth and created new opportunities for the industry on an international scale.

However, the impact of GST on retail prices of textile and garment products has been mixed. While tax rates were reduced for many items under GST, some products experienced an increase in tax rates. The final impact on retail prices depends on various factors, including the tax rate, availability of input credit, and market dynamics.

"The government of India has imposed a 5 per cent GST on readymade garments costing less than Rs 1,000 and a 12 per cent GST on those costing more than Rs 1,000. To stay within these thresholds, brands are striving to keep their maximum retail prices (MRPs) below Rs 1,000," Rajeev Bansal said. "MRP is what affects the buyer and not the GST," he added.

While the industry continues to adapt to the new tax regime, its response to GST is expected to evolve, further transformations and developments are anticipated. "Businesses should be aware of recent changes in GST regulations, including the reduction of the e-invoice threshold limit, amnesty schemes for penalty waivers, compliance-related changes in reporting, litigation-related changes in timelines, and changes in the eligibility for input tax credit," Kishore advised.