Havells Announces Free Vaccines For All 18+ Employees, Expands Work From Home Model

Vaccination is currently one of the major efforts taken by India to curb the spread of COVID-19 and Havells is one such company that has taken the initiative with an aim to vaccinate every employee. While speaking exclusively to Republic, Havells' Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) V Krishnan mentioned how the drive was conducted. The company has already vaccinated almost 95% of its above 45 years employees and the drive for vaccination of 18-years-above is going on.

Havells India Limited has vaccinated nearly 1500 of its employee and has participated in administering the jab as well.

"We have done it on-site in our workplace and also sent people in vaccination centers, and we are very clear that the only solution to get out of this problem is to ensure vaccination of every employee of ours whether on payroll or in a contract. We first announced that we will open cross chambers of both the vaccines but then we realized that there is an unavailability of logistics so we decided to involve in administering the vaccine. Almost 95% of people have been covered," said Havells CHRO V Krishnan

He further added that the drive was conducted in all the branches and regular emails were sent to keep up the communication.

Challenges faced

When asked about how the initiative was processed, the CHRO added that there were challenges of unavailability of resources because people have now understood the importance of vaccines and more and more citizens are going to get the jabs. However, the company kept close contact with health officials and institutions and got the vaccines as soon as they were made available. The drive was conducted in a systematic way with all the HRs keeping connections with department heads, added V Krishnan.

Havells has also set up COVID warrior teams to ensure virus protocols are followed.

"We have made a team of COVID warriors to make sure covid protocols are followed and we ourselves are following a 360 degree approach to ensure the safety of people," mentioned Havells CHRO.

Employees' health is priority

The CHRO further talked about how the company is functioning being the manufacturing industry. He asserted that a roaster was created to ensure less physical contact and keeping in mind that health comes first, the operations are conducted. He concluded by saying that the workers are strictly directed to home quarantine themselves if any symptoms emerge. Moreover, according to the CHRO, the company is providing every help including hospitalization to the employees.