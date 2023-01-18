HBF Direct Limited And ICICI Bank Sign MOU To Support SMEs And Startups

ICICI Bank has partnered with HBF Direct Limited to conduct an awareness campaign to support programmes for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) all over India. The strategic partnership is aimed at helping solve major difficulties impacting small businesses and allowing the sector to make meaningful contribution to India's economic success. HBF Direct, India's largest SME consultancy firm, has collaborated with ICCI, one of the country's top lenders, to capitalise on opportunities by providing services to each of its clients, the companies say.

Sachin K Sheoran, CEO of HBF Direct Limited, said, "“ We believe open ecosystems, open technologies, open innovation and open cultures are the key to creating opportunities and the way forward for modern business and for our world. We want to work together, create together, grow together and rethink what’s possible together."

"We embrace an open way of working by bringing a diverse set of voices and technologies together. We collaborate closely, ideate freely and swiftly apply breakthrough innovations that drive exponential impact to change how business gets done."

"To reach the most entrepreneurs, we are collaborating with BSE India and ICICI Bank to provide join seminars and webinars in every city. From IDEA TO IPO, each of these organisations will support business entrepreneurs," Sheoran added.



Manu Shah, zonal head Retail said, “We all are there to help you out, we are of course partners in progress and how we can leverage our strengths for our customers. Bringing together forces and value for the customer is the “nature of the game,” adding, he sees more and more potential partnerships happening and “that’s the way to go.”