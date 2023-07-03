HCL Tech, TCS To Kick Start Q1 Earnings Season; Here's What IT Experts Are Betting On

Country's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies will kick start the first quarter earnings season for Nifty 50 companies on Wednesday, July 12. TCS had reported net profit of Rs 11,392 crore at the end of the March quarter, marking an upside of 5 per cent, sequentially, from Rs 10,846 crore at the end of December quarter. Its revenue from operations rose 1.6 per cent, sequentially, to Rs 59,162 crore.

HCL Technologies, the country's third largest IT company, reported net profit of Rs 3,983 crore at the end of March quarter, down 2.75 per cent sequentially. Its revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 26,606 crore versus Rs 26,700 crore at the end of December quarter.

What is in store for IT sector in Q1

The first quarter of a financial year, which is considered to be the strongest quarter for the IT companies, is likely to be a tepid one this time.

"Q1 is the strongest quarter for IT companies. However, current macro conditions are expected to impact revenue growth of IT companies. BFSI, retail, communication and Hi Tech are witnessing higher stress. This coupled with slowdown in discretionary spend, project ramp downs and lower conversion of total contract value (TCV) to actual contract value (ACV) is impacting near term growth," IDBI Capital said in a report authored by Devang Bhatt and Dhawal Doshi.

The Mumbai-based brokerage firm expects that the verticals which will not be impacted will have cautious outlook and adds that large caps will register dollar revenue growth in flat to -2 per cent range.

"For Q1FY24E we expect large caps to register dollar revenue in the range of flat to -2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) trend aided by 0-60 basis points cross currency tailwind. Among mid

caps we expect -2 per cent to 3 per cent QoQ growth.

The brokerage expects muted performance from the tier-1 companies.

"Most of the large caps are expected to report flat to -118 bps decline in margins due to wage hike and absence of operating leverage. However, among mid-caps most of them will report +60 bps to +85 bps improvement in margins. Only exception is Coforge (-238 bps) due to wage hikes & visa cost," IDBI Capital said.

Here is what to expect from HCL Tech and TCS in Q1

TCS

TCS is expected to forecast flat QoQ revenue growth in constant currency (CC) terms and cross currency tailwind of 60 basis points.

“Increase in wages and soft demand environment are expected to impact the margins. We forecast EBIT margin to taper by 106 bps QoQ to 23.4 per cent,” IDBI Capital said.

Analysts would watch for strategy of new CEO, TCV of deal wins, timeline of deal closures and deal pipeline, hiring & offshoring, outlook on EBIT margin and its sustainability, commentary on long term digital trends, impact on verticals due to macro situation, banking, US & Europe outlook.

HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies is expected to report sequential revenue growth of 0.25 per cent in CC terms. Softness in growth is mainly due to one off in Engineering, Research, and Development (ER&D) business and seasonally weak product revenues.

EBIT margin is likely to taper down by 47 basis points QoQ mainly led by softness in revenue growth and analysts would watch for: Outlook on product business, Commentary on deal pipeline, especially large deals and pricing, attrition trend, margin outlook, M&A plans, tech spends by clients and ER&D outlook and its drivers.