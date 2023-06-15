HCL Tech To Partner With Microsoft To Spur Adoption Of Generative AI With Azure OpenAI

Indian IT services company HCL Tech and tech giant Microsoft have announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to help enterprises harness generative artificial intelligence (AI) and develop joint solutions to enable businesses to achieve better outcomes.

HCL Tech will establish a Microsoft Cloud Generative AI Center of Excellence, according to a statement. This will be focused on developing industry-specific solutions, leveraging the power of generative AI to offer personalised and data-driven experiences to customers, improve decision-making processes and drive business growth.

With HCL Tech's domain expertise across industries and Microsoft's Azure Open AI Service, clients will benefit from innovative solutions that enhance employee productivity, streamline IT operations, accelerate application development and optimise business processes, the statement added.

HCL Tech and Microsoft have expanded collaboration to boost innovation and adoption of generative AI with Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service, the statement informed.

HCL Tech said it is committed to developing skills in AI across the entire business and is working with Microsoft to offer a comprehensive skills development programme with a plan to certify 10,000 HCL Tech engineers and architects in advanced AI technologies.

This programme will provide training and certification opportunities to employees and offer access to exclusive resources and tools.

Further, HCL Tech plans to accelerate its digital transformation by adopting Microsoft 365 and Viva Copilot capabilities to supercharge its business processes and boost employee engagement and productivity.