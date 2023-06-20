HDFC AMC Shares Rally 9 Per Cent After Stake Sale By Promoters

HDFC Asset Management Company shares rose nearly 9 per cent after British asset manager abrdn sold its entire stake in price range of Rs 1,800 to Rs 1,892.45 per share. The sale comes ahead of the merger between HDFC and HDFC Bank.

British investment company abrdn plc sold its entire 10.2 per cent stake in HDFC Asset Management for Rs 3,547 crore (about $432 million).

According to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters, the British global investment company which is a part of HDFC AMC's promoter group, had proposed to sell the stake between Rs 1,800 to Rs 1,892.45.

HDFC Asset management Company's stock jumped as much as 9 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 2,063. HDFC AMC has lost around half its value since hitting a record high in November 2019.

"With the selling overhang from a large promoter receding, HDFC AMC will find some price support in the near term," said Amit Kumar Gupta, founder of equity research firm Fintrekk Capital.

The sale comes ahead of the $40 billion merger between the asset management company's parent Housing Development Finance Corp and HDFC Bank, scheduled to close next month.

As of 1:32pm, shares of HDFC Asset Management Company traded 7.44 per cent higher at Rs 2,033.20. trading volume spiked as 2.19 crore shares changed hands on the BSE compared to an average of 23,000 shares traded daily in the last two weeks.