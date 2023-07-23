HDFC Bank Expects 17-18% Credit Growth This Year On Sufficient Demand

HDFC Bank expects 17–18 per cent loan growth during the current financial year on the back of sufficient credit demand.

HDFC Ltd, the parent mortgage firm, merged with its subsidiary HDFC Bank effective July 1. It became the second largest lender after the State Bank of India. The bank's total advances jumped by 15.8 per cent to Rs 16.15 lakh crore during the first quarter.

Chief Financial Officer, HDFC Bank, Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, said in a recent call with analysts "On an overall basis, we are confident that there is enough credit demand. It is for us to see which one we want and what time we start to build in."

He said that the bank will be selective in terms of credit and will take part in certain loans.

"If the price is not to our liking, we do not need it," he added.

Most valued independent director

Keki Mistry, Vice Chairman of HDFC Ltd has become the most valued independent director. The market valuation of the listed companies where he is an independent director, including HDFC Bank, is more than Rs 27 lakh crore.

Mistry is also on the boards of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDF Life, Torrent Power, and Flipkart, among others. He is followed by former SBI chairman O P Bhatt; Chairman, Capacity Building Commission, Adil Zainulbhai, and former Central Vigilance Commissioner K V Chowdary.

Talking about the distribution, Vaidyanathan said that the bank added 39 branches in the quarter and 1,482 branches in the last 12 months. The total number of branches stood at 7,860.

He added that the bank has issued 1.5 million cards in the quarter ending June, with total cards standing at 18.4 million.

"Our website continues to receive enormous traffic. We received on average 109 million visits per month, with over 89 million unique visitors over the quarter, at a year-on-year growth of 42 per cent," Vaidyanathan said.

In December 2020, the RBI asked HDFC Bank to stop all launches of its upcoming digital business-generating activities and the sourcing of new credit card customers after repeated outages at its data centre, which impacted operations. It was subsequently lifted in March 2022.

(With PTI inputs)