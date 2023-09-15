Last Updated:

HDFC Bank Forges Co-lending Alliance With CreditWise Capital

HDFC Bank and CreditWise Capital join forces to expand two-wheeler financing in Tier 2-4 cities across India.

HDFC Bank, a prominent private sector bank, has entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with CreditWise Capital (CWC) aimed at providing two-wheeler loans. In an announcement made on Friday, CWC highlighted that this collaborative effort will bring two-wheeler financing to Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities across India.

Aalesh Avlani, the Founder and Director of CWC, emphasised that this agreement represents a significant shift in the lending landscape.

This collaboration leverages HDFC Bank's expertise in offering credit facilities and harnesses CWC's advanced loan processing platform for evaluating prospective borrowers and assessing their creditworthiness.

Prashant Patel, Executive Vice President of Capital and Commodity Markets at HDFC Bank, remarked, "Our partnership with CWC is in line with our vision to broaden our reach and cater to the changing requirements of our valued customers."

