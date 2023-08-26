HDFC Bank, Marriott International Launch India's First Hotel Co-branded Credit Card

HDFC Bank, Marriott Bonvoy: Private sector bank HDFC Bank and Marriott International’s loyalty programme Marriott Bonvoy have collaborated and launched the Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card. With this, the two have launched the first co-branded hotel credit card in the country. The card, which will run on Discover Global Network’s Diners Club, aims to be among the most rewarding travel cards for users in India. The card offers customers benefits such as Marriott Bonvoy’s Silver Elite Status that allows priority late checkout, exclusive member rates and Marriott Bonvoy bonus points.

“We are excited to launch our first Marriott Bonvoy co-branded credit card in India, following successful launches in Japan and South Korea,” said Ranju Alex, Area Vice-President, South Asia, Marriott International. “This collaboration accentuates our holistic vision of hospitality and allows us to add personalised benefits for our members that extend beyond hotel stays.”

Parag Rao, Country Head – Payment Business, Consumer Finance, Technology and Digital Banking, HDFC Bank said, “This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing innovative financial solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. With this card, we aim to enhance the travel experiences of our cardholders by offering exclusive benefits, rewards, and access to Marriott International’s travel programme.”

Designed with the new generation of travellers in mind, the Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank credit card allows cardholders to earn Marriott Bonvoy points on eligible spending. These points can be redeemed at participating hotels across the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio in exchange for benefits ranging from free nights and upgrades within the portfolio, to experiences through Marriott Bonvoy Moments and signature branded products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques, among others. The cardholders will also be able to transfer points to nearly 40 airlines across the globe.

As the welcome and annual spend-based milestone benefits, users can get one Free Night award worth up to 15,000 points that can be redeemed at participating hotels. Moreover, upon meeting spending thresholds, they would be able to earn up to three additional Free Night awards. They will also get Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite status and 10 Elite Night credits upon successful sign up, and every Rs 150 spent would earn the cardholder up to eight Marriott Bonvoy points depending on the type of spend. Cardholders will also get complimentary access to more than 1,000 airport lounges around the world, with 12 complimentary access every year at domestic lounges and another 12 at international lounges. The card would also allow holders to get complimentary access to participating golf courses across the world twice every quarter. Insurance against loss or delayed baggage, loss of passport, ticket as well as missed connection will also be covered by HDFC Bank, and there will be complimentary personal air accident insurance cover.