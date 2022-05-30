HDFC Bank Suffers 'technical Glitch'; 'deposits' Crores In Over 100 Accounts In Chennai

Customers of HDFC Bank on Sunday became millionaires for a few hours as they received messages showing an inflated balance in their bank accounts. Around 100 accounts in HDFC’s Chennai branches suffered a technical glitch, which resulted in inflated bank balances. Several customers took to social media to report the unusual activity and also reported that their accounts were frozen quickly after the balances jumped up.

A huge sum of money was deposited into the accounts of HDFC customers. However, this was soon reported as a technical glitch and the accounts of the users with inflated balances were frozen. Around 100 accounts linked to the T Nagar branch reported the issue on May 30 with some accounts getting credited with an amount as huge as Rs 13 crore.

Following the incident, a customer informed Chennai Police about the same. He reported the issue fearing his bank account was hacked. However, the HDFC branch officials informed police that the messages regarding the inflated balances were sent erroneously while a software patch was being processed which mixed the debit and credit updates in the bank’s system. The viral news even caused several users to rush to their banks to enquire about the same. The bank later informed that all excess money deposited in the accounts of the customers has been corrected.

HDFC customers take to social media after accounts show inflated balance

Meanwhile, several users took to social media to share the problem with the bank. While many complained of a frozen bank account, several others jokingly thanked the bank for the “free donation”. The tweets made by users regarding the issue were replied to by the bank’s customer service account with a private message option.

Dear @HDFC_Bank last night my account was credited by mistakenly by HDFC for Rs 2 Crore , i am unable to contact my branch(Rajarhat) Kolkata . I would love if someone authorised can call . — Shanky Sarkar (@ShankySarkar7) May 29, 2022

@HDFCBank_Cares @HDFC_Bank Today my account is showing inflated balance. Subsequently, the account got blocked. Kindly unblock and do the needful. Already sent DM.#hdfcbank — Murali Krishnan (@Murali_Krishnan) May 29, 2022

So midnight @HDFC_Bank decides to become SantaClaus and increase the balance in my wifes account by 1.23 crore (no credit entry). Are they trying to do some sort of scam by randomly using a common citizen’s account? At noon the balance vanished (no debit entry). — YASH AGARWAL (@agarwal_yash) May 29, 2022

Who else is experiencing this with their #hdfcbank account ? pic.twitter.com/77Ysjlgplm — Vijay Chaturvedi (@Vc0904Vijay) May 29, 2022

Dear @HDFC_Bank thank u for ur donation 😚☺.

Now pls Un-freeze my account.

I need to spend pic.twitter.com/GSc8Vwh4xE — Vaibhav Purøhit 🇮🇳 (@i_vsp) May 29, 2022

Pune-based businessman nabbed in DHFL-Yes Bank fraud case

In an unrelated development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 26 made a big arrest in the Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case. Pune-based businessman Avinash Bhosale was arrested by the CBI, weeks after searches were conducted at properties linked to him and Avinash Bhosale Infrastructure Limited (ABIL). Bhosale is a promoter of the ABIL group of companies.

The arrest came in the fraud case relating to the former promoter and CEO of Yes Bank, Rana Kapoor, who had entered into a criminal conspiracy with DHFL promoter and director Kapil Wadhawan and others in 2018-2019. The Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of DHFL. In return, the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) allegedly paid kickbacks of Rs 600 crore to a firm controlled by Kapoor's wife and daughters. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged that Rana had misused his position as Yes Bank's CEO to benefit his family. As per the CBI, loans worth Rs 30,000 crore were disbursed by the bank when he was at the helm of affairs.