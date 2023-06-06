HDFC Bank Suspends Employee After Video Of Him Hurling Abuses At Co-workers Goes Viral

HDFC Bank on Monday, June 5, suspended its high-ranking employee in response to the viral video where a top executive from the bank was seen abusing his subordinates during an online conference to meet deadlines and targets. The screen recording of the meeting surfaced on social media and gained momentum in no time when netizens started to denounce the toxic work culture of the corporate sector.

HDFC Bank took to the micro-blogging site, replying to the viral video of its employee’s abusive approach towards its juniors, saying, "Hi Sara, this bears reference to a recent social media report. Based on a preliminary inquiry in the matter, the concerned employee has been suspended and a detailed investigation has been initiated which will be undertaken as per Conduct guidelines of the Bank. We at HDFC Bank have a zero tolerance policy for any form of misconduct at the workplace and firmly believe in treating all our employees with dignity and respect. - Ajay, Service Manager."

What is the viral video?

A screen capture of an online meeting of HDFC Bank employees went viral on Twitter on Monday. In the video, the senior official was seen hurling verbal abuse and humiliation at his juniors regarding the targets. The video is widely being shared all over social media, calling out the toxic work culture that employees are subjected to in the corporate world.

#HDFC bank’s Manager Mr. Pushpal Roy. Employees were treated in an unprofessional way. I would have given back right there. Not sure why & how employees are tolerating. He is completely demoralised and done blatant attacked on employees. Should be fired !

— Sara (@srchetlur) June 5, 2023

One of the Twitter users shared the video, captioning it, "HDFC, This can not be an exception. Seems that this is a cultural issue - how come this person was even promoted as VP which is a senior level. Shame on HDFC bank - HDFC Board should come to media to release a official statement."

A wave of aversion among the people has prevailed as another user wrote, "I feel ashamed to hold multiple accounts with you for over a decade. A place of such a bad work culture must not be tolerated. I am planning to close my accounts soon as part of protest from my end."