HDFC Life Insurance To Acquire Exide's Insurance Business In Rs 6,687 Crore Deal

HDFC Life on Friday announced the acquisition of Exide Life Insurance. According to the company, HDFC will now acquire 100 per cent of the battery maker Exide Industries’ life insurance unit and will have a subsequent merger. The acquisition is set to be done in a deal worth Rs 6,687 crore, making it the biggest insurance deal in the country. With the merger, HDFC Life Insurance plans to accelerate the agency’s business in the country.

HDFC Life acquires Exide Life Insurance

The deal is now in its advanced stages and has been approved by the directors of both firms. “The board of directors of HDFC Life Insurance Company (HDFC Life), Exide Industries Ltd (Exide Industries) and Exide Life Insurance Company Ltd (Exide Life)... approved the transaction involving the sale of Exide Life Insurance to HDFC Life,” HDFC Life said in a release. The proposed merger will accelerate the growth of HDFC Life as it adds to the firm's already existing distribution channels including Broker, Direct and Co-operative Banks. The Exide Life acquisition will also improve the firm’s geographical presence with an improved foothold especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 locations.

Cash plus 8.70 crore HDFC Life shares to be transferred to Exide Industries Ltd

The deal worth Rs 6,687 will be completed with payments in cash and equity shares. Apart from Rs 725.97 crore payable in cash, about 8.70 crore HDFC Life shares will be issued as part of the deal. The HDFC Life shares priced at Rs 685 per share and with a face value of Rs 10 will be issued to Exide Industries Ltd (the holding company of Exide Life Insurance), HLIC said in a regulatory filing. The issuance of shares will be done on a preferential allotment basis after it is approved by the shareholders. According to the company filing, the approval for the proposed issue will be obtained at an extraordinary general meeting set to be held on 29 September.

Exide Life Insurance, which has a customer base of 12 lakh, posted a positive turnover of Rs 3,325 crore for FY 2020-21 as against Rs 3,220 crore for FY2019-20. The company also holds assets of more than Rs 18,780 crore, as of 30 June. Following the acquisition announcement, HDFC life stock price fell 3 per cent as of 12:30 pm, while the stock price of Exide Industries jumped as much as 15 per cent, the most since 2011.

(With agency inputs)

