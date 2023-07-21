HDFC Life Profit Surges In Q1 On Investment Gains

HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd reported a 15.4 per cent rise in first-quarter profit on Friday, aided by investment gains and a rise in premium income.

The Mumbai-based company's profit after tax rose to Rs 415 crore ($50.6 million) for the quarter ended June 30 from Rs 360 crore a year ago, it said in an exchange filing.

APE sales

The insurer, a unit of HDFC Bank, reported a 13 per cent rise in its annual premium equivalent (APE) sales, a closely watched gauge of insurance sales.

Income from investments stood at Rs 116.29 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 3303 crore a year ago.

Earlier this week, rival ICICI Prudential also reported a profit rise on the back of the gains in securities it invested.

Industry sales of policies dropped year-on-year for each of the three months in the quarter, following government proposals to withdraw tax incentives on insurance policies from April, but narrowed sequentially, data from the insurance regulatory body showed.

Net premium

Still, HDFC Life's net premium income rose 16.5 per cent to Rs 11480 crore.

The company's value of new business, which measures expected profit from new premiums and is a key gauge for growth, was up 18 per cent.

In June, Indian regulators allowed HDFC Life's former parent HDFC Ltd to transfer its majority 49 per cent stake in the insurer to HDFC Bank. Earlier this month, HDFC merged with HDFC Bank in a $40 billion deal.