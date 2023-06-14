HDFC Life Reaches Milestone With Assets Under Management Over Rs. 2.5 Lakh Crore

HDFC Life, one of India’s life insurers, has reached another significant milestone with its Assets under Management (AUM) crossing Rs. 2.5 lakh cr. on June 7, 2023.

HDFC Life has demonstrated a steady growth in its AUM which has almost doubled every four years since 2015. As on March 31, 2023, the Company has a Debt:Equity ratio of 70:30 and ~ 99% of the debt investments are in Government bonds and AAA rated securities.

As a steward for responsible investment, HDFC Life is a signatory to the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), epitomising its objective of sustainable growth and long term value creation.

Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO, HDFC Life commented, “With immense joy, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our policyholders, whose unwavering trust and support, has helped us cross the milestone of Rs. 2.5 lakh cr. of Assets under Management (AUM). We are humbled by the confidence placed in us, empowering us to grow and secure Indians." "We continue to be guided by our vision focussed on EPICC values (Excellence, People Engagement, Integrity, Customer-Centricity and Collaboration) as we keep moving ahead to insure India.” About HDFC Life Established in 2000, HDFC Life is a leading, listed, long-term life insurance solutions provider in India, offering a range of individual and group insurance solutions that meet various customer needs such as Protection, Pension, Savings, Investment, Annuity and Health. The Company has more than 60 products (including individual and group products) and optional riders in its portfolio, catering to a diverse range of customer needs.

HDFC Life continues to benefit from its increased presence across the country, having a wide reach with branches and additional distribution touch-points through several new tie-ups and partnerships. The count of distribution partnerships is over 300, comprising banks, NBFCs, MFIs, SFBs, brokers, new ecosystem partners amongst others. The Company has a strong base of financial consultants.

