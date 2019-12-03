The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile App Down For 2 Days; Company Calls It 'technical Glitch'

India Business

The mobile application along with internet banking facility of HDFC Bank is down for the last two days in a row causing major problems for the customers.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
HDFC

The mobile application along with internet banking facility of HDFC Bank Ltd is down for the last two days in a row causing major problems to the customers. The company issued a statement on December 2 saying that it is due to a 'technical glitch' in their system and their experts are working on its rectification as 'top priority'. However, angry customers have taken on the internet to complain regarding all the inconvenience being caused. The net facilities are down since 10am on December 1, and most people have been unable to make payments before the due date. The Bank has replied to some of the customers saying there is 'no cause for undue concern' and the issue will be resolved. 

Read - HDFC Q2 Net Profit Up 76% At Rs 10,749 Crore

Worried customers raise concerns

For those trying to log in to their bank account, a page with standard response pops up saying, Dear user, “The NetBanking system is busy processing heavy load from currently logged in customers, request to try after some time. Thank you for your cooperation.” 

The worried customers, on the other hand, have raised their questions on Twitter asking about the estimated time on when the services will resume or how the bank will again charge on crossing the due date for making payments of HDFC credit card. In response to that, Bank has listed options of ATM Funds Transfer, NEFT, and Autopay to make their payments hassle-free and fast. 

Read - HDFC Partner With Apple, Samsung To Offer Major Discounts To Customers

Read - HDFC Bank India's Most Valuable Brand; LIC Takes 2nd Spot & TCS 3rd

Read - VG Siddharth's Disappearance: KKR Says Still Owns Over 6% In CCD; HDFC Says No Exposure To Co Since January

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG