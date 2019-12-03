HDFC Net Banking, Mobile App Down For 2 Days; Company Calls It 'technical Glitch'

The mobile application along with internet banking facility of HDFC Bank Ltd is down for the last two days in a row causing major problems to the customers. The company issued a statement on December 2 saying that it is due to a 'technical glitch' in their system and their experts are working on its rectification as 'top priority'. However, angry customers have taken on the internet to complain regarding all the inconvenience being caused. The net facilities are down since 10am on December 1, and most people have been unable to make payments before the due date. The Bank has replied to some of the customers saying there is 'no cause for undue concern' and the issue will be resolved.

Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our NetBanking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we’re confident we’ll be able to restore services shortly. (1/2) — HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) December 2, 2019

While we deeply regret the inconvenience caused, there’s no cause for undue concern. (2/2) — HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) December 2, 2019

Read - HDFC Q2 Net Profit Up 76% At Rs 10,749 Crore

Worried customers raise concerns

For those trying to log in to their bank account, a page with standard response pops up saying, Dear user, “The NetBanking system is busy processing heavy load from currently logged in customers, request to try after some time. Thank you for your cooperation.”

The worried customers, on the other hand, have raised their questions on Twitter asking about the estimated time on when the services will resume or how the bank will again charge on crossing the due date for making payments of HDFC credit card. In response to that, Bank has listed options of ATM Funds Transfer, NEFT, and Autopay to make their payments hassle-free and fast.

Read - HDFC Partner With Apple, Samsung To Offer Major Discounts To Customers

I have to do payment to my credit card ..Who is going to liable for late free of 5000 INR me or HDFC bank? It's been 11 years with banks I kept all money to HDFC bank rather my @ICICIBank salary account. It's really disposing pic.twitter.com/HsZCFrwFxT — Kartikeya Tiwari (@kartikeya22) December 2, 2019

Not able to use the net banking since morning. Worst.. missed the deadline of paying my credit card bill.. who will bear the penalty and interest???? Pathetic — CA Karamveer Singh I (@CAKaramveer1) December 2, 2019

There is concern.. the NEFT timing is about to get over. And being in business I have my commitments to transfer payments to my customers. But because of your incapabilities I am not able to do it since morning. #pathetichdfc — dhruv (@dhruv205) December 2, 2019

Read - HDFC Bank India's Most Valuable Brand; LIC Takes 2nd Spot & TCS 3rd

Read - VG Siddharth's Disappearance: KKR Says Still Owns Over 6% In CCD; HDFC Says No Exposure To Co Since January