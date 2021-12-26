HDFC Retirement Plan: Here's Premium, Eligibility And Everything You Need To Know

HDFC Life recently launched its HDFC Life Systematic Retirement Plan that allows customers to pick their retirement fund. The plan is a non-participating, non-linked, and savings deferred annuity plan available for individuals and groups that systematically allows users to save for retirement years. According to the plan, customers get to lock in their annuity interest rates right at the inception of the policy.

According to the company, HDFC Life Systematic Retirement Plan allows customers to select a unique opportunity to systematically save a retirement fund over a time period. The plan, which allows the users to change based on their needs, lets them enjoy a guaranteed lifelong income. As per the HDFC Life press release, the plan also hosts flexibility to choose from two major options, Life Annuity and Life Annuity with Return of Premiums.

Introducing the retirement plan, HDFC Life in its statement said, “With increasing life expectancy and inflation in India, the need for retirement planning is critical. Further, movements in social structures like the growth of nuclear families, migration of younger generation for jobs, education etc have further deeply accentuated the need for timely retirement planning because retirement not only ensures additional income but also enables a person to deal with medical and financial emergencies without compromising on the money saved up for their golden years."

HDFC Retirement Plan

The customer choosing the plan will have an option to pick a premium payment term of 5 to 15 years. The deferment period can be selected up to 15 years. The policy is issuable in 24 hours without any medicals and underwriting requirements. Furthermore, customers can select any annuity payout date with the “Save the Date" feature which allows one to pick special occasions as dates like birthdays or anniversaries.

In case of death during the plan’s period, the death benefit paid out to the annuitant shall be the higher of total premiums paid accumulated at compounding interest of 6% p.a. till the time of death or 105% of total premiums paid up to date. Furthermore, the amount of guaranteed income will depend upon premiums paid and will be subjected to applicable terms and conditions.

Eligibility for HDFC Retirement Plan

Any individual above the age of 45 years and below 75, can opt for the plan. The premium payment term ranges from 5 to 15 years, which he/she can pick. Meanwhile, the deferment period starts from premium payment term up to 15 years and the annuity payout can be set monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or on an annual payout basis.

Image: UNSPLASH/ PTI