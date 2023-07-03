HDFC, HDFC Bank Shares Hit Record Highs After Merger Comes Into Effect

Shares of mortgage lender HDFC Ltd. and country's largest private lender HDFC Bank rose to record highs on Monday a couple of days after the reverse merger of the two entities came into effect. HDFC shares rose as much as 3.7 per cent to hit record high of Rs 2,926, while HDFC Bank surged 3.3 per cent to hit record high of Rs 1,757.80 on the BSE.

Termed as the biggest transaction in the history of India Inc, HDFC Bank on April 4, 2022, agreed to take over its parent, which is the largest pure-play mortgage lender, in a $40-billion all-stock deal, creating a financial services titan with a combined asset of over Rs 18 lakh crore.

The total business of the merged entity stood at Rs 41 lakh crore at the end of March 2023. With the merger, the networth of the entity would be over Rs 4.14 lakh crore.

The combined profit of both entities was to the tune of about Rs 60,000 crore at the end of March 2023.

The combined shares of the HDFC twins will have the highest weighting on the indices at close to 14 per cent, much higher than the present index heavyweight Reliance Industries with a 10.4 per cent weightage.

The merger of HDFC Bank and HDFC creates a lender that ranks fourth in equity market capitalisation, behind JP Morgan Chase & Company, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) and Bank of America Corp, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It's valued at about $172 billion.

With the deal getting effective, HDFC Bank will be 100 per cent owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 per cent of the bank. Every HDFC shareholder will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares they hold.

The merged entity brings together significant complementarities that exist between both entities and is poised to create meaningful value for various stakeholders, including respective customers, employees and shareholders of both entities from increased scale, comprehensive product offering, balance sheet resiliency and ability to drive synergies across revenue opportunities, operating efficiencies and underwriting efficiencies, a statement said.

What HDFC Bank CEO said about the merger

Hailing the deal between the two financial behemoths, HDFC Bank managing director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan said that the merger was spurred by the right timing, from an economic and regulatory perspective.

"India’s GDP is expected to grow from $3.5 trillion to $8 trillion in the next decade. The runway for financial services and mortgage, which are so under served and under penetrated, is going to be very large. HDFC Bank - the combined entity - with a large and growing distribution and customer franchise, more than adequate capital, a healthy asset quality and profitability, will be best positioned to capture growth. The pace at which we aim to grow - we could be creating a new HDFC Bank every 4 years!," said HDFC Bank Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan.

"The Bank with its superior digital platform and digital journeys will have the propensity to upsell to the home loan customer with a complete bouquet of the Bank’s and subsidiaries products across pay, save, borrow, invest, insure, and trade. The opportunity to bundle our other products like a savings account for all banking needs, a personal loan for upfront contribution to the builder, a consumer durable loan for purchase of durables for the new home, a life insurance to protect the family in any eventuality, a home insurance to protect against fire and structural damages, a credit card, an SIP along with EMI payments to create wealth, can all be bundled and orchestrated with a single click during this process," he said, highlighting the bank's digital infrastructure.

As of 1:11 pm, the shares of HDFC were trading 2.23 per cent higher at Rs 2884.45 on BSE. HDFC Bank shares were trading 1.78 per cent higher from the previous close of Rs 1,701.75.