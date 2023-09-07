Here Is Why Hitachi Energy’s Stock Rose Nearly 5% On Thursday

Hitachi Energy India's stock witnessed a significant upswing, surging by as much as 4.60 per cent, to hit an intraday high of Rs 4,539.40 per share. The rise in the stock comes on the back of the company's contract win from Ayana Renewable Power, an independent power producer. In an exchange filing, the company said, “Hitachi Energy India Limited (Hitachi Energy) has won a contract from Ayana Renewable Power one of the leading Independent Power Producers in the country to provide a grid connection solution for their upcoming 300-megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic power plant in Bikaner, Rajasthan.”

Under the contract, Hitachi Energy will be responsible for delivering a grid connection solution for Ayana's forthcoming 300-megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic power plant in Bikaner, Rajasthan, the company said in an official statement.

N Venu, Managing Director and CEO, India and South Asia, Hitachi Energy said, "This project from Ayana Renewable Power is another step towards an integrated renewable energy system. The world is rapidly realising that renewable energy is essential to deliver on the promise of a carbon-neutral future while maintaining energy security. This is where a robust integrated renewable energy system plays a crucial role in connecting all dots, to address the growing energy needs sustainably.

Hitachi Energy claimed that it has been working closely with Ayana Renewables for this project to co-create an optimised solution that meets the safety, quality and technical requirements of Solar Energy Corporation of India, the end-user of the renewable plant, Hitachi said.

Hitachi Energy will also provide an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) management package that collects all the power generated by the plant and transfers it into the national transmission system safely and reliably.

The project, however, is scheduled to be commissioned in March 2024.

The stocks of Hitachi Energy were trading over 2.80 per cent higher at Rs 4,463.40 per share, at 2:30 pm, on BSE. The stock’s 52-week high is Rs 4,800, while the 52-week low is Rs 2,845.90 per share.

India is making substantial progress towards its goal of obtaining 50 per cent of its electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030, aligning with the nation's ambitious objective of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

According to the CEEW-CEF, in the fiscal year 2023, renewable energy took the lead in India's power generation capacity expansion. A total of 17 gigawatts (GW) of capacity was added during the year, with renewables accounting for a remarkable 92 per cent of this expansion. Among these renewable sources, solar energy, encompassing both grid-scale and rooftop installations, contributed a significant 84 per cent of the newly installed renewable energy capacity.

As of July 2023, India boasts a collective installed capacity of 179 GW derived from renewable energy sources, marking a substantial stride towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy landscape.