Here Is Why PVR Inox Shares Will Be In Focus On Monday

Movie exhibitor PVR Inox is set to capture investor attention on Monday as it expands its theatre footprint. The stocks of the company closed slightly higher (0.07 per cent) at Rs 1,847.85 apiece on Friday, as per BSE data.

On Sunday, the company announced the launch of a 4-screen multiplex at Smart City Mall in Dharwad, Karnataka, featuring cutting-edge technologies such as a 4K RGB Laser Projection system, Dolby Atmos for better sound experience, and a vibrant 3D viewing experience powered by Volfoni Smart Crystal Diamond solution.

The latest addition brings PVR Inox's total screen count to 205 across 36 properties in Karnataka alone. Notably, PVR Inox has a significant presence in the south India, boasting 546 screens in 97 properties.

With this expansion, the company now operates the largest multiplex network in India and Sri Lanka, with a whopping 1,708 screens across 361 properties in 115 cities.

Earlier this week, the company announced the opening of a new screen at Paras Cinema in Nehru Place, New Delhi.

Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladhar say that with current releases and slew of new releases during the second quarter of the current financial year will boost PVR Inox’s earnings in the second quarter and the company can post best-ever quarterly earnings in the September quarter.

PVR Inox, however, achieved a remarkable milestone at the beginning of this month, reporting the highest-ever monthly admissions and box office earnings. The company welcomed 1.90 crore guests to its theatres across the country, generating a gross box office revenue of Rs 532 crores.

The performance came on the back of the success of blockbuster films like 'Gadar 2' (Hindi), 'Jailer' (Tamil), 'OMG2' (Hindi), and 'Dreamgirl 2' (Hindi), along with the positive reception of content premiered in July, such as 'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani' (Hindi) and 'Oppenheimer' (English).

In terms of market capitalisation, PVR Inox currently stands at Rs 18,110.37 crore, with its 52-week low at Rs 1,336.50 per share and its 52-week high at Rs 1,974.75 apiece.