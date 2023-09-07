Here Is Why Strides Pharma Stock Surged Almost 6% On Thursday

Pharmaceutical company Strides Pharma's stock surged nearly 6 per cent on Thursday, reaching an intraday high of Rs 485.50 per share. The stocks soared due to an announcement regarding the company's internal restructuring.

In an exchange filing, the company said that the board of directors of the company have approved the acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding in Strides Pharma Services Private Limited (SPSPL). SPSPL is currently a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) of Arco Lab Private Limited, which is a WOS of Strides Pharma.

Once the acquisition is complete, SPSPL shall become a direct wholly owned subsidiary of the company, the Bangalore headquartered company added.

SPSPL was established to provide business support services for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sector, within India and across the world.

The stocks of Strides Pharma were trading over 4.50 per cent higher at Rs 479.60 per share, at 11:14 am, on BSE.

In a separate development, Ankit Gupta, Vice President and Head of Corporate Development and Strategy, stepped down from his role, at the beginning of the month.

Last month, the company received United States Food and Drugs Administration (US FDA) approval for Mycophenolate Mofetil for Oral Suspension, which is used in combination with other medications to keep your body from attacking and rejecting your transplanted organ (such as kidney, liver, heart).

During the same period, the board of the company considered and approved the scheme of amalgamation for merger of Vivimed Life Sciences Private Limited (VLSPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary, with the company.

Set up in 1990, Strides Pharma Science manufactures pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter drugs and nutraceuticals. Products include softgel capsules, hard-gel capsules, tablets and dry and wet injectables. The market capitalisation the company is Rs 4,332.36 crore.