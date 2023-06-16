Here’s How Holiday Bookings And A Gap Left By Go First Pushed IndiGo’s Market Share

Low-cost carrier (LCC) IndiGo breached the 60 per cent market share in May’23 as it dominated with a 61.4 per cent market share as annual passenger traffic saw a 36.1 per cent growth with a monthly increase of 15.24 per cent as per data by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Twin factors: a holiday season and a gap left by Go First led to Indigo’s win.

The Go First crisis which hit the industry in early May created space for other carriers to dominate on routes which previously the Wadia-backed airline operated on. The debt-ridden carrier with a market share of 6.4 per cent in April dropped to 0.4 per cent in May as the airline suspended operations on May 2 due to “operational reasons.”

IndiGo with its fleet of over 300 aircraft and over 500 on order had the operational and physical infrastructure to squeeze itself into space. All major carriers except SpiceJet marked an increase in market share in May’23 with IndiGo marking a growth of 3.9 per cent taking it to a combined share of 61.4 per cent.

Mismatch between supply and demand

Go First operated to a total of 34 destinations (27 domestic and 7 international) before it suspended operations. However, it had a strong flight frequency to several tourist hotspots, especially those in popular locations during the summer. Two of the most popular ones are Leh and Srinagar, where there is a sharp rise in tourism between May and July. The airline's grounding saw prices sky-rocket across routes.

A mismatch between supply and demand has resulted from the closure of Go First, which eliminated capacity. Air India and IndiGo boosted the frequency of these routes however prices only slipped slightly. Air India added extra flights from Delhi to Leh, Srinagar, and Pune, while IndiGo has enhanced capacity from Mumbai to Leh, Srinagar, and Dehradun.

Tata Airlines Group (Air India, Vistara and Air Asia India) saw a combined market share of 26.3 per cent with Air India taking 9.4 per cent, Vistara at 9 per cent and Air Asia India at 7.9 per cent. India’s youngest airline Akasa Air operates a fleet of the 737 MAX marked a 4.8 per cent market share.

Fleet upgradation and addition

IndiGo has teamed up with Turkish Airlines as a codeshare partner to expand its reach to Europe with 500 more aircraft on order as part of its expansion plan. In a statement to ANI, Vinay Malhotra, Head of Internal Sales of IndiGo said, "We have 500 more aircraft on order for expansion plan. Currently flying 1,800 flights daily, 10 per cent of them on international routes. [The] farthest we travel is to Turkey, Istanbul and is keen to fly far.

Air India has also placed a record order of 470 aircraft. The Airbus firm order comprises 210 A-320/321 Neo/XLR and 40 A350-900/1000. The Boeing firm order shall consist of 190 737-Max, 20 787s and 10 777s. In a statement, Nipun Aggrawal, Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer (CCTO), of Air India, said, “The order comprises 470 firm aircraft, 370 options and purchase rights to be procured from Airbus and Boeing over the next decade.”