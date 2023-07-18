Here's How NRIs Can Benefit From UPI Payments Abroad

In a move to make Unified Payments Interface (UPI) accessible globally, the Indian government has introduced new measures that allow Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to leverage UPI for seamless payments and money transfers using their international mobile numbers.

Previously, NRIs required a valid Indian mobile number to set up a UPI ID, but this change eliminates the need for maintaining an additional mobile number and opens up new opportunities for NRIs with international mobile numbers. With NRE or NRO bank accounts, NRIs can now link their international mobile numbers to UPI and enjoy the convenience of making payments both in India and abroad.

To activate UPI with their international mobile numbers, NRIs must ensure that their NRE or NRO accounts are KYC compliant and adhere to the regulations and guidelines set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Banks are responsible for complying with Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) regulations, conducting necessary anti-money laundering (AML) and combating the financing of terrorism (CFT) checks, and ensuring compliance with regulatory guidelines at the remitter/beneficiary bank level.



Major advantages for NRIs

"One of the major advantages for NRIs is the convenience of making payments and money transfers when they visit India. By using UPI, NRIs can easily pay millions of Indian merchants without the need for expensive international cards," said Arpit Suri, CA & personal finance expert. "Additionally, when UPI expands to merchants in the NRIs' country of residence, they can also enjoy the convenience of making instant transfers," he added.

To utilise UPI, NRIs need to link their NRE and NRO accounts to their international SIM cards and use UPI just like any other Indian user. This enables them to make seamless merchant payments and peer-to-peer transfers, contributing to the wider adoption and recognition of Indian payments technology on a global scale.

NRIs can take advantage of all the present use cases of UPI, including retail and wholesale transactions, without incurring any transaction charges. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has established partnerships with multiple countries, including Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United States, Qatar, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Canada, Oman, and France. These collaborations enable users to make UPI transactions in these countries, and efforts are being made to extend UPI services to other regions such as Europe, the USA, and West Asia.

The money transfer process using UPI is simple and similar to domestic transactions in India. Funds stored in bank accounts or e-wallets can be easily transferred to and from India using UPI ID, mobile numbers, or Virtual Payment Address (VPA).