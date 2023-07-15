Here's How Presumptive Taxation Scheme Can Help Consultants, Freelancers

As July 31 deadline approaches for filing income tax returns (ITR) in India, unlike salaried individuals, freelancers and consultants have different forms and options available to them when filing their ITR, say experts.

"Freelancers and consultants are subject to the same income tax slabs as salaried individuals. They have the option to choose the old or new tax regime, with the new regime being the default option starting from the current financial year 2023-24," Arpit Suri, CA and personal finance expert told Republic.

Presumptive Taxation Scheme

Freelancers and consultants can opt for the Presumptive Taxation Scheme, which offers benefits under two sections: Section 44ADA and Section 44AD.

Section 44ADA-: Applicable to professionals in specific fields. 50 per cent of total gross receipts can be treated as business income for tax calculation if the total gross receipts/sales do not exceed Rs. 75 lakh and cash receipts do not exceed 5 per cent of the total.

Section 44AD-: Applicable if turnover or gross receipts do not exceed Rs. 3 crore and cash receipts do not exceed 5 per cent of the total. In this case, 8 per cent of gross receipts/sales/turnover is considered as business income for tax calculation.

Maintaining Books of Account

If not eligible for the Presumptive Taxation Scheme, consultants must maintain their books of account and declare taxable income after accounting for eligible expenses.

ITR Filing Procedure

The last date for filing ITR is July 31, 2023, or October 31, 2023 (if subject to tax audit under Section 44AB). "Consultants need to file using Form ITR 3 or Form ITR 4 (Sugam) if opting for the Presumptive Taxation Scheme," Suri said.

"To file your income tax return online, log in to the e-filing portal, select the assessment year and filing mode, and choose the applicable ITR form. Fill in the required information, verify and rectify any errors, and select a verification option. Comply with the specified verification deadline to complete the process," Suri suggested.

Verification options available with the consultant taxpayers