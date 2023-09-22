Here's What India's Inclusion In JPMorgan's Bond Index Means For Its Markets

JPMorgan has announced its plan to include Indian government bonds in its Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) starting in June 2024. This marks a significant development as it will be the first time government bonds are included in such an index, and it is expected to have several implications for the country's financial markets.

Reasons for the inclusion

The discussions regarding the inclusion of securities in global indexes began in 2013, but regulatory restrictions on foreign investments in domestic debt had previously hindered progress. In April 2020, the Reserve Bank of India introduced specific securities exempt from foreign investment restrictions, establishing a "fully accessible route" (FAR). These securities became eligible for inclusion in global indexes. Currently, there are 23 Indian Government Bonds (IGBs) with a combined notional value of $330 billion that are eligible for indexing.

Anticipated inflows and impact on bond yields

JPMorgan intends to allocate a weight of 10 per cent to Indian bonds in its index, gradually increasing this weight by 1 per cent each month starting in June 2024. Analysts estimate that this inclusion could result in inflows of nearly $24 billion over the 10-month period. This amount far exceeds the $3.5 billion that foreign investors have invested in debt throughout the current calendar year. Consequently, foreign holdings of outstanding bonds are expected to rise from the current 1.7 per cent to 3.4 per cent by April–May 2025.

Impact on borrowing costs

The country is grappling with a high fiscal deficit, targeting 5.9 per cent of GDP for the fiscal year ending in March 2024, necessitating significant government borrowing of approximately $181 billion. Historically, banks, insurance companies, and mutual funds have been the primary purchasers of government debt. The inclusion of Indian bonds in the global index will introduce an additional source of funds, helping to keep bond yields and government borrowing costs in check. Market analysts predict that benchmark bond yields could decrease by 10-15 basis points to 7 per cent in the coming months, benefiting corporate borrowers whose borrowing costs are linked to government bonds.

However, the increased foreign inflows may also add volatility to India's bond and currency markets, potentially prompting more active intervention by the government and central bank to manage these markets effectively.

Impact on Rupee

With larger debt inflows expected in the next financial year, India will find it easier to finance its current account deficit, thereby reducing pressure on the rupee. Inflows related to index inclusion, estimated at nearly $24 billion, will cover a significant portion of the country's projected $81 billion current account deficit for the next financial year, according to IDFC First Bank. This influx of foreign funds is expected to provide stability and support for the Indian Rupee.

(With Reuters Inputs)