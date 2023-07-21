Here’s Why Nifty Failed To Surpass Magical 20,000 Mark After Hitting High Of 19,991.85

Just a day after coming in the kissing distance of magical 20,000 mark, the National Stock Exchange benchmark Nifty 50 index, failed to surpass that level after hitting an all-time high of 19,991.85. The benchmark which was on a six-day record breaking streak declined on Friday after index heavyweights Infosys and Hindustan Unilever earnings failed to enthuse investors in first quarter of current financial year.

Shares of the country’s second largest IT services company, Infosys, dropped as much as 10 per cent, their biggest drop since April 17 to hit an intraday low of 1,311.60 after the IT giant cut its revenue growth guidance.

Weak Q1 from Infosys, Hindustan Unilever

Infosys halved its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday as clients cut back spending and delayed making decisions on future projects in a challenging economic environment.

The company, a prominent name in the $245 billion Indian IT industry, cut its full-year revenue growth to 1 per cent to -3.5 per cent on a constant currency basis from 4%-7% previously.

"We have seen some of the deal signings and start dates being delayed, with that we see a lot of revenue from those large and mega deals towards the later part of the financial year," Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said in a media conference.

Another shocker on the earnings front came from Hindustan Unilever, the country’s largest consumer goods company.

Hindustan Unilever reported a smaller-than-expected increase in quarterly profit on Thursday as the FMCG major grappled with higher costs and tepid demand for branded tea.

Profit rose 8 per cent to Rs 2,472 crore for the quarter ended June 30, the Indian unit of UK's Unilever said in an exchange filing.

Nifty enters overbought zone

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of Rs 2,.597 crore according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Demand is yet to fully rebound in rural India, which is worst affected by high inflation, with prices of essential items climbing.

Sales of branded tea have not recovered as consumers are opting for unbranded alternatives, the Brooke Bond Red Label tea maker said.

Analysts say that in the recent run up to record highs, the markets went into oversold zone and weak earnings led to profit booking at record highs. Moreover, psychologically investors turned vary after Nifty got close important level 20,000.

“Whenever the Nifty is set to cross a magical number of say 5,000 or 10,000 or this time 20,000 there comes a selloff in the first instance of crossing that mark but eventually Nifty like in past has crossed all the major hurdles,” says AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital.

He adds that this time also Nifty will cross 20,000 as Indian markets, despite hitting record highs, a are looking attractive.

“Valuation wise we are not cheap but we are not expensive as well,” Prabhakar said.

(With Reuters inputs)

