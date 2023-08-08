Here's Why Passive Fund Investments Are Skyrocketing In India

The country's investment landscape has witnessed a significant shift towards passive funds, a survey by Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (MOAMC) showed. The study, involving more than 2,000 participants from across the nation, sheds light on the growing popularity of passive funds, investor preferences, and the role of digital media in decision-making.

The survey underscores the dramatic rise of passive funds, which have escalated from 1.4 per cent of assets under management (AUM) in 2015 to 17 per cent in 2023. MOAMC stands at the forefront of this trend, offering an array of over 30 Index Funds, ETFs, and FoFs, with AUM exceeding Rs 17,000 crore. This growth trajectory reflects the burgeoning demand for passive investing, with 61 per cent of respondents confirming their investments in at least one passive fund.

What is passive fund investment?

Passive fund investment involves adopting a buy-and-hold strategy, aiming to match the performance of a specific market index like the Nifty or Sensex. These funds, such as ETFs and index funds, have lower costs due to reduced management fees and minimal portfolio adjustments. While they offer simplicity and transparency, the risk lies in potential overexposure to certain assets. Passive funds provide market-linked returns, ideal for long-term investors seeking benchmark-aligned growth with controlled risk.

Key driving reasons

Low-cost structures, simplicity, and competitive market returns are cited as the top three reasons driving investments into passive funds, with 53 per cent of surveyed individuals reporting an increase in their allocation to these funds over the past year.

The study also emphasises a notable behavioural insight, showing a preference for Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) over lump-sum investments, which highlights the significance of disciplined investing for long-term wealth creation.

Meanwhile, social media has emerged as a pivotal source of information for investors, with 60 per cent relying on platforms like Twitter and Instagram for market insights, outpacing traditional news outlets. This shift reflects the growing influence of digital media in shaping investment decisions.

A growing share

Investor preferences for asset allocations in passive funds reveal that nearly half of investors allocate 10 to 30 per cent of their portfolios to these funds, with 15 per cent allocating 31 to 50 per cent, and 12 per cent going beyond 50 per cent. While 28 per cent exhibit allocations below 10 per cent, the inclination towards passive funds is unmistakable.

The survey also contrasts the affinity for Index Funds and Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), revealing that 87 per cent of respondents prefer Index Funds over the 41 per cent opting for ETFs. This trend is attributed to the straightforward nature of investing in Index Funds, which do not require a demat account, unlike ETFs traded on stock exchanges.

Moreover, the study illuminates the overwhelming preference for SIPs, with over 75 per cent of participants favouring regular monthly investments, showcasing their effectiveness in mitigating market volatility and facilitating long-term wealth accumulation.

Long-term investing is gaining traction, as over 80 per cent of respondents plan to hold investments for more than 3 years, while only 3 per cent consider liquidating investments in less than a year.