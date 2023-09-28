Here's Why Sensex Dropped Over 600 Points, Nifty Settled Below 19,550

The Indian equity benchmarks fell sharply lower on Thursday mirroring losses in other global markets as investors remained cautious about future trajectory of interest rates amid foreign institutional investors turning net sellers in Indian markets for first time in six months. The Sensex fell as much as 695 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday low of 19,492.

The Sensex dropped 610 points to close at 65,508 and Nifty 50 index fell 193 points to close at 19,523.

The markets became highly volatile in last hour of trade as traders squared off or rolled over their derivative positions as futures and option contracts for the month of September eapired, analysts said. In September series, Nifty rose 1.4 per cent and Sensex advanced 1.04 per cent, data from stock exchanges showed.

The markets came under selling pressure in second half of the month as traders turned to profit booking after touching record high September 15. FIIs who lapped on to Indian stocks also turned net sellers for first time in six months and sold shares worth Rs 14,768 crore so far this month, data from NSDL showed.

"The prevailing weakness in heavyweights across sectors combined with feeble global cues is weighing on the sentiment. After the failed attempt to reclaim 19,750, we expect Nifty to inch further lower and test 19,400 however the major support is at 19,200," said Ajit Mishra, SVP - technical research at Religare Broking

Meanwhile, selling pressure was broad-based as all the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower led by the Nifty IT index's 2.2 per cent fall. Consumer durables, media, FMCG, auto, PSU bank, real estate and private bank indices also fell around 1 per cent each.

Mid- and small-cap shares also faced selling pressure as Nifty Midcap 100 index declined 1.32 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index fell 0.41 per cent.

Tech Mahindra was top Nifty loser, the stock fell 4.2 per cent to Rs 1,235. Asian Paints, LTI Mindtree, Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, Divi's Labs, HDFC Life, Britannia and Kotak Mahindra Bank also fell between 2-3.7 per cent.

On the other hand, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Coal India, Power Grid, Axis Bank and NTPC were among the notable gainers.

The overall market breadth was negative as 2,049 shares ended lower while 1,614 closed higher on the BSE.

